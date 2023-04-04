Photos: The Cast of GREY HOUSE Meets the Press

Grey House begins performances on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway. Check out photos of the cast meeting the press below!

Grey House by Levi Holloway, will be directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and star two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true -about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder. Two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf (A Doll's House, Part 2) stars in this first-of-its kind Broadway experience, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Emmy nominee Paul Sparks ("House of Cards"), Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (School For Good And Evil), and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas