Photos: The Cast of ENGLISH on Broadway Meet the Press

Performances begin next month for Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play English by Sanaz Toossi and directed by Knud Adams.

As previously announced the Broadway premiere of English will feature the original cast from the off-Broadway world premiere: Tala Ashe as “Elham,” Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Goli,” Pooya Mohseni as “Roya,” Marjan Neshat as “Marjan,” and Hadi Tabbal as “Omid.”

The cast of English recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

The comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?

Toossi, Adams as well as the whole cast will be making their Broadway debuts and returning to this production following English’s world premiere co-production between Roundabout Theatre Company and Atlantic Theater Company in 2022. In addition to Toossi winning the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this production won the 2023 Obie Award for Best New American Play.

English will begin preview performances on Friday, January 3, 2025, and open officially on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. This is a limited engagement for 66 performances only through Sunday, March 2, 2025.

The creative team for English includes: Marsha Ginsberg (Set Design), Enver Chakartash (Costume Design), Reza Behjat (Lighting Design), and Sinan Refik Zafar (Sound Design).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas