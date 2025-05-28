Photos: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at A.R.T.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) has been extended at A.R.T., and will now close Sunday, July 13, 2025. New dates are on sale now. A.R.T.’s North American premiere of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is playing now at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge. See photos here!



A naïve and impossibly upbeat Brit, Dougal, has just landed in New York for his dad’s second wedding—the dad he’s never known. Robin, the sister of the bride, is at the airport to pick him up—and she’s late for work. Hungry for an adventure in the city he’s only seen in movies, Dougal hopes native New Yorker Robin will be his guide. Taking inspiration from traditional rom-coms, this “fresh, funny, ironic, and inventive” (The Observer) new musical balances life’s sweetness and struggle as Dougal and Robin discover the meaningful impact on each of their lives a stranger can make.



Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty star in the A.R.T. production of the West End hit Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Phoenix Best and Vincent Michael are understudies.

