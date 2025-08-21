Video: Inside Rehearsals For THE SOUND OF MUSIC North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step inside rehearsals for the upcoming North American tour of The Sound of Music. Cast members Cayleigh Capaldi, Christiane Noll, and more gave BroadwayWorld an inside look at numbers from the beloved musical, including the iconic "Do-Re-Mi" and "My Favorite Things."

The Jack O’Brien-directed tour also stars Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp, and Ian Coursey as Rolf Gruber.

The von Trapp children will be played by Eli Vander Griend (Friedrich), Ava Davis (Louisa), Benjamin Stasiek (Kurt), Haddie Mac (Brigitta), Ruby Caramore (Marta), and Luciana VanDette (Gretl), with Harper Burns, Oliver Cirelli, and Molly Glowacki as understudies. Additional cast members include John Adkinson, Blaire Eilene Baker, Sydney K. Borchers, Dylan Bradford, Steven Grant Douglas, Alli Echelmeyer, Zach Herman, Charlotte Jenkins, Jade Litaker, Meredith Lustig, Jennifer Malenke, Mark Bradley Miller, Tess Primack, Corey Greenan, Ruthie Sangster, and Daniel Robert Sullivan.

O’Brien said, “What adds to our excitement is this marvelous company of brilliant new interpreters — bringing fresh perspective and astonishingly original interpretations to one of our most beloved works, now seen in the individual light of today. You won’t want to miss this thrilling and powerful THE SOUND OF MUSIC!”

The tour will launch at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY from September 5–6 before traveling to cities across North America for multiple seasons. The production features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic score, including My Favorite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev’ry Mountain, Edelweiss, and the title song.

"Do-Re-Mi" – Cayleigh Capaldi & Cast

"My Favorite Things" – Cayleigh Capaldi & Christiane Noll