Photos: THE PROM is Getting the Party Started! Check Out Brand New Photos from the Show

THE PROM is now in performances at Broadway's Longacre Theatre and officially opens on Thursday, November 15, 2018. Check out all new photos below!

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan (Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos (Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee (Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins (Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), The Prom features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin with scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Book of Mormon), costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Roth (Shuffle Along) & Matthew Pachtman (Hello, Dolly!, Associate Costume Designer), lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Frozen), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Mean Girls), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette (Present Laughter), make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Present Laughter), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Hello, Dolly!), additional orchestrations by John Clancy (Mean Girls), music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls), music direction by Meg Zervoulis (Mean Girls), music arrangements by Glen Kelly (Mean Girls), vocal arrangements by Matthew Sklar and Mary-Mitchell Campbell and casting by Telsey + Co./Bethany Knox. The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer

