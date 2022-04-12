Photos: THE LITTLE PRINCE Company Celebrates Opening Night
The Little Prince is now running at the Broadway Theatre.
The Little Prince, based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's timeless novella, opened just last night at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street). BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the after party below!
Following sold-out runs in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai, this new telling of one of the best-selling and most translated books ever published comes home to New York in a stage production filled with theatrical spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and ground-breaking video mapping technology that bring the classic adventure story loved by generations to life.
The show's company of international performers includes Lionel Zalachas (The Little Prince), Chris Mouron (The Narrator), Aurélien Bednarek (The Aviator), Dylan Barone (The Fox), Laurisse Sulty (The Rose), Antony Cesar (The Vain Man/The Aviator Tribute), Adrien Picaut (The Businessman), Marie Menuge (The Drunkard), Marcin Janiak (The Lamplighter), Srilata Ray (The Snake), Joän Bertrand (The King), William John Banks (The Switchman), Christian Denice (Ensemble), George Sanders (Ensemble), Iris Beaumier (The Narrator Alternate), Pawel Walczewski (The Vain Man & Aviator Tribute Alternate), and Madison Ward (The Snake Alternate).
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Creative team members of The Little Prince
Anne Tournié, Chris Mouron
The cast of The Little Prince
Lionel Zalachas, Laurisse Sulty
Aurélien Bednarek, Dylan Barone
Aurélien Bednarek
Madison Ward, Christian Denice, Iris Beaumier, George Sanders
Pawel Walczewski, Marcin Janiak
Pawel Walczewski
William John Banks
Adrien Picaut and guest
Dylan Barone, Aurélien Bednarek, Laurisse Sulty, Marie Menuge, Lionel Zalachas, Adrien Picaut, Joän Bertrand
Joän Bertrand, Marie Menuge, Dylan Barone
Marie Menuge, Srilata Ray, Laurisse Sulty