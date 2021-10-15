Photos: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Officially Opens on Broadway!

Last night, the five-time Olivier AwardÂ® nominated epic play, The Lehman Trilogy, celebrated its triumphant Opening Night at the Nederlander Theatre. Starring Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Adrian Lester (in his Broadway debut), The Lehman Trilogy returns to Broadway after playing only three preview performances in March 2020. Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy is written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power.

Check out photos from last night's opening night below!

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.â€¯The Lehman Trilogy is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family. Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley reprise their critically acclaimed portrayals of the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons, told in three parts presented as one evening. And the company welcomes the heralded Adrian Lester for this special Broadway engagement in his Broadway debut.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson