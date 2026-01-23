Photos: THE LAST SHIP Starring Sting Opens in Amsterdam

The Last Ship starring Sting opened in Amsterdam at the Royal Theatre Carré. Following this sold-out world premiere in Amsterdam, The Last Ship will next play Paris at La Seine Musicale from February 18 to March 8, followed by Brisbane from April 9 – May 3 and will then be performed at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York from June 9 to 14. See photos from the opening here!

The Last Ship, produced by Karl Sydow, features a new book by Barney Norris, direction by Leo Warner, and new and revised songs by Sting, expanding on the show’s acclaimed, Tony Award–nominated score. Sting portrays Jackie White, the shipyard foreman at the story’s center. Reggae icon and longtime collaborator Shaggy will join Sting as the Ferryman for the stops in Paris and at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

Rooted in his own childhood in the British shipbuilding town of Wallsend, The Last Ship tells the story of a community of shipbuilders in the northeast of England, faced with the closure of their shipyard—the heart of their existence.

Jackie White is the shipyard’s foreman, whose health is failing just as his leadership is needed most. In this personal show, the artist immerses the audience in a hometown he was desperate to escape, a world where love, loss, and hope intertwine.

Photo credit: Samuel van Leeuwen

Sting's The Last Ship

Sting's The Last Ship

Sting's The Last Ship