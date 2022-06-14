Photos: THE KITE RUNNER Company Gets Ready for Broadway

The Kite Runner is on its way to Broadway! The limited engagement is set to begin previews at The Hayes Theater on July 6; opening night is July 21, and it will run through October 30.

Leading the cast is Amir Arison as Amir and Faran Tahir as Baba. They will be joined by Mazin Akar (u/s Amir, Hassan/Sohrab, Assef, Kamal/Zaman/Husband/Radio Announcer), Barzin Akhavan (u/s Baba, General Taheri, Rahim Khan/Russian Soldier #2/Dr Schneider/Omar Faisal, Ali/Farid), Demosthenes Chrysan (u/s Baba, General Taheri, Ali/Farid, Rahim Khan/Russian Soldier #2/Dr Schneider/Omar Faisal), Azita Ghanizada (Soraya), Danish Farooqui (Wali/Guard/Pakistani Doctor, u/s Hassan/Sohrab), Joe Joseph (Merchant/Russian Soldier #1, u/s Assef, Kamal/Zaman, Wali/Guard/Pakistani Doctor), Déa Julien (u/s Soraya, Hassan/Sohrab, Merchant/Russian Soldier #1, Pomegranate Lady/Wife/Andrews), Dariush Kashani (Rahim Khan/Russian Soldier #2/Dr. Schneider/Omar Faisal), Beejan Land (Kamal/Zaman/Husband/Radio Announcer, u/s Amir), Amir Malaklou (Assef), Christine Mirzayan (Pomegranate Lady/Wife/Andrews, u/s Soraya, Wali/Guard/Pakistani Doctor), Haris Pervaiz (u/s Assef, Ali/Farid, Wali/Guard/Pakistani Doctor, Merchant/Russian Soldier #1), Alex Purcell (u/s Amir, Rahim Khan/Russian Soldier #2/Dr Schneider/Omar Faisal, Kamal/Zaman/Husband/Radio Announcer, Merchant/Russian Soldier #1), Eric Sirakian (Hassan/Sohrab), Houshang Touzie (General Taheri), and Evan Zes (Ali/Farid). Salar Nader plays the tabla, a percussion instrument.

Based on Khaled Hosseini's internationally best-selling novel and adapted by Matthew Spangler, the production comes to New York from two successful seasons in London's West End where it was called "a cultural phenomenon" by The Sunday Express and "an enthralling tale beautifully told" by The Daily Telegraph.

The Kite Runner is directed by Giles Croft and adapted by Matthew Spangler. The creative team is Barney George (Scenic and Costume Design), Charles Balfour (Lighting Design), Drew Baumohl (Sound Design), William Simpson (Projection Design), Jonathan Girling (Composer and Musical Supervisor), Kitty Winter (Movement Director), Laura Stanczyk (Casting Director), Humaira Ghilzai (Cultural Advisor and Script Consultant) and Damian Sandys (Associate Director).

One of the best-loved and most highly acclaimed novels of our time, The Kite Runner is a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents, that follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.

