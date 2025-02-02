Photos: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Meets the Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Jonathan Larson Project is now in rehearsal in preparation for its world premiere run at the Orpheum Theatre off-Broadway for 16 weeks only, beginning Friday, February 14 with an official opening on Monday, March 10. Check out photos of the company as they meet the press below!

The Jonathan Larson Project is a new musical that celebrates the dozens of unheard songs, unfinished and unproduced musicals, and pop songs found in files and boxes when the visionary writer of RENT died suddenly at the age of 35 in 1996. The five-person cast will feature Broadway stars Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, and Jason Tam.

Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and directed by John Simpkins, The Jonathan Larson Project features more than 20 undiscovered songs by the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning writer. It was originally presented as a concert at 54 Below in Fall 2018 and was released as an album on Ghostlight Records in 2019.

With Music Supervision and Orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and Co-Arrangements by Charlie Rosen and Natalie Tenenbaum, The Jonathan Larson Project also features Choreography by Byron Easley and Music Direction by Cynthia Meng. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman with General Management by Evan Bernardin Productions.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas