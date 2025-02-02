Photos: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Meets the Press

Performances begin Friday, February 14th.
The Jonathan Larson Project is now in rehearsal in preparation for its world premiere run at the Orpheum Theatre off-Broadway for 16 weeks only, beginning Friday, February 14 with an official opening on Monday, March 10. Check out photos of the company as they meet the press below!
The Jonathan Larson Project is a new musical that celebrates the dozens of unheard songs, unfinished and unproduced musicals, and pop songs found in files and boxes when the visionary writer of RENT died suddenly at the age of 35 in 1996. The five-person cast will feature Broadway stars Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, and Jason Tam.
Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and directed by John Simpkins, The Jonathan Larson Project features more than 20 undiscovered songs by the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning writer. It was originally presented as a concert at 54 Below in Fall 2018 and was released as an album on Ghostlight Records in 2019.
With Music Supervision and Orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and Co-Arrangements by Charlie Rosen and Natalie Tenenbaum, The Jonathan Larson Project also features Choreography by Byron Easley and Music Direction by Cynthia Meng. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman with General Management by Evan Bernardin Productions.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Conceiver Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Director John Simpkins
Musical Director Cynthia Meng
Choreographer Byron Easley
Adam Chanler-Berat and Andy Mientus
Adam Chanler-Berat and Lauren Marcus
Adam Chanler-Berat and Taylor Iman Jones
Taylor Iman Jones and Lauren Marcus
Adam Chanler-Berat, Lauren Marcus, Taylor Iman Jones, Jason Tam and Andy Mientus
Andy Mientus and Lauren Marcus
Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus and Jason Tam
Jason Tam, Lauren Marcus, Taylor Iman Jones, Adam Chanler-Berat,Jason Tam and Andy Mientus
Jason Tam, Lauren Marcus, Taylor Iman Jones, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jason Tam and Andy Mientus
Gilbert L Bailey II, Jason Tam, Lauren Marcus, Taylor Iman Jones, Adam Chanler-Berat, Andy Mientus and Jessie Hooker-Bailey
(Top Row L-R) Conceiver Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Gilbert L Bailey II, Taylor Iman Jones, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Director John Simpkins and Musical Director Cynthia Meng (Bottom Row L-R) Choreographer Byron Easley, Lauren Marcus Jason Tam and Andy Mientus
Choreographer Byron Easley and Director John Simpkins
Taylor Iman Jones and Jason Tam
Lauren Marcus and Adam Chanler-Berat
Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Lauren Marcus,, Adam Chanler-Berat and Gilbert L Bailey II
Andy Mientus and Adam Chanler-Berat
Jessie Hooker-Bailey
Gilbert L Bailey II
Jonathan Larson wall of words & inspiration
Signage for "The Jonathan Larson Project"
