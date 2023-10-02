Photos: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Company Meets the Press

The musical will begin performances Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 4 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen

Reearsals are now underway for the Lincoln Center Theater production of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA- a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choregraphed by Graciela Daniele. The musical will begin performances Wednesday, October 18 ahead of a Monday, November 20 opening at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA will star Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Session, Mary Testa and Kayln West. The production will feature co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA and will have sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, recreated by David Lander, and sound by Drew LevyThomas J. Gates will be the Stage Manager.

Originally developed and produced at The Old Globe, THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA is inspired by the early life story of an icon of the American stage: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele. Anuncia (Priscilla Lopez) tends the garden of her country house as she reflects on her life, looking back on her girlhood in Juan Perón’s Argentina and paying homage to the family of women whose love and sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This funny, poignant, and beautiful musical features a beguilingly romantic and tango-infused score filled with the exuberant sounds of women reveling in the joys of being alive.  THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA marks the fifth collaboration between Graciela Daniele and Michael John LaChiusa at Lincoln Center Theater following Hello Again (1994), Chronicle of a Death Foretold (1995), Marie Christine (1999), and Bernarda Alba (2006).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Company Meets the Press Photo
Photos: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Company Meets the Press

Reearsals are now underway for the Lincoln Center Theater production of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA- a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choregraphed by Graciela Daniele. Check out photos from inside the rehearsal room!

2
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

The Lincoln Center Theater production of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA began rehearsals on Wednesday, September 13. THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA is a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choregraphed by Graciela Daniele. Check out photos from rehearsals!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Go Inside MELISSA ETHRIDGE: MY WINDOW Opening Night on BroadwayPhotos: Go Inside MELISSA ETHRIDGE: MY WINDOW Opening Night on Broadway
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
Photos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi'sPhotos: Inside Frank DiLella's Birthday Celebration at Sardi's
Photos: Charles Busch Celebrates New Memoir With a Release PartyPhotos: Charles Busch Celebrates New Memoir With a Release Party

Videos

Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! Video
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
& JULIET

Recommended For You