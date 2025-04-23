Photos: Sutton Foster and More at ONCE UPON A MATTRESS CD Signing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sutton Foster, Michael Urie, Daniel Breaker, Will Chase, Ana Gasteyer, and Nikki Renée Daniels appeared at The Museum of Broadway on April 22nd to perform songs from the Once Upon a Mattress cast recording and to sign CDs. See photos from the event here!

The New York City Center Encores! revival of Once Upon a Mattress, directed by Lear deBessonet, was recorded following the record-breaking run of the musical at the Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. The album is available on CD now and digitally on all platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.

The recording includes the cast of the Hudson Theatre run, including two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster as Princess Winnifred, along with Michael Urie as Prince Dauntless, Nikki Renée Daniels as Lady Larken, David Patrick Kelly as King Sextimus the Silent, Ana Gasteyer as Queen Aggravain, Will Chase as Sir Harry, Daniel Breaker as the Jester, and Brooks Ashmanskas as the Wizard. The ensemble includes Daniel Beeman, Wendi Bergamini, Taylor Marie Daniel, Cicily Daniels, Ben Davis, Sheldon Henry, Oyoyo Joi, Amanda LaMotte, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Olaribigbe, Adam Roberts, Jeffrey Schecter, Darius Wright, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas