Photos: Steppenwolf Celebrates Opening Night of FOOL FOR LOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, just celebrated opening night for its searing revival of Sam Shepard’s dark and beautiful masterpiece Fool for Love, directed by Jeremy Herrin. Due to popular demand, Fool for Love will enjoy one additional week of performances, extending through Sunday, March 23, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. Check out phlotos from inside the big night below!

Fool for Love features ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain (The Minutes, Superior Donuts), Tim Hopper (The Thanksgiving Play, Downstate) and Caroline Neff (POTUS, Another Marriage) with Nick Gehlfuss (Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire) in his Steppenwolf debut.

In a sweltering motel room in the Mojave Desert, May and Eddie lick their wounds and get ready for another relentless round. This brawl is eternal and infernal. And the Old Man is always watching.

Perhaps the sexiest, most haunting play of the 20th century, Fool for Love is a twisted and tequila-soaked love letter from Sam Shepard, one of the greatest American playwrights, indulging the need to get inside someone just to tear them apart.

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design and Original Music), Samantha Kaufman (Fight and Intimacy Choreography), Kate DeVore (Vocal Coach), Jonathan L. Green (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA in association with Jessica Ronan, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager).