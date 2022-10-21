Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
Topdog/Underdog is now running on Broadway at the Golden Theatre.
The Golden Theatre was the place to be last night as Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog officially opened on Broadway. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, it stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).
BroadwayWorld was there for the star-studded red carpet arrivals!
Suzan-Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager. The production is being produced by David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase, and The Shubert Organization
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
