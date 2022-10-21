Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Topdog/Underdog
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

Topdog/Underdog is now running on Broadway at the Golden Theatre.

Oct. 21, 2022  

The Golden Theatre was the place to be last night as Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog officially opened on Broadway. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, it stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

BroadwayWorld was there for the star-studded red carpet arrivals!

Suzan-Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager. The production is being produced by David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase, and The Shubert Organization

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Spike Lee, Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks and Director Kenny Leon

Spike Lee

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker

Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks

Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks

Christian Konopka, Durham and Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks

Christian Konopka, Durham and Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks

Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks and Director Kenny Leon

Leon and Director Kenny Leon

Leon, Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks and Director Kenny Leon

Lorraine Toussaint

Lorraine Toussaint

Laya DeLeon Hayes

Laya DeLeon Hayes

Tory Kittles

Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles and Producer Debra Martin Chase

Producer La Chanze, Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, Producer Rashad V Chambers, Producer Debra Martin Chase and Director Kenny Leon

Producer La Chanze

Producer La Chanze

Producer La Chanze

Celia Rose Gooding

Celia Rose Gooding

Producer La Chanze and Celia Rose Gooding

Producer La Chanze and Celia Rose Gooding

Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, son Durham and Spike Lee

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Diana DiMenna

Carmen Ruby Floyd and J. Bernard Calloway

Carmen Ruby Floyd and J. Bernard Calloway

Glenn Davis

Glenn Davis and Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks

Tamara Tunie

Tamara Tunie

Lileana Blain-Cruz

Lileana Blain-Cruz

Lynn Nottage

Lynn Nottage

Richie Ridge

George Faison

Leon

Leon

Rashid Johnson

Patrick Oyeku and Amirah Vann

Amirah Vann

Susan Essman

Spike Lee and Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks

Spike Lee and Teyonah Parris

Teyonah Parris

Britton Smith

Britton Smith and Director Kenny Leon

Britton Smith

Ato Blankson-Wood

Ato Blankson-Wood

Danielle Moné Truitt

Stephen Byrd and Spike Lee

Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks and Alysia Reiner

Alysia Reiner

Alysia Reiner

Producer Rashad V Chambers

Producer Rashad V Chambers

Sheinelle Jones

Laurie Eustis and Oskar Eustis




