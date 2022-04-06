Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at TAKE ME OUT Opening Night
The production opened Monday night at the Hayes Theatre.
Second Stage Theater production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play Take Me Out opened Monday night at the Hayes Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet below!
Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out features Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks, and Jesse Williams.
In the Tony Award-winning Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage at The Hayes Theater
Edmund Donovan and Juliana Canfield
Tatiana Maslany and Tom Cullen
Tatiana Maslany and Tom Cullen
Kelly Batt and Bryan Batt
Kelly Batt and Bryan Batt
Meena Harris
Kelly Overbey
Kelly Overbey and Anthony Crane
Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor
Frederick Weller and Ali Marsh
Liza Colón-Zayas
Richie Jackson and Jordan Roth
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski
Michael Habb and Ari Graynor
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker
Second Stage "To My Girls" cast Jay Armstrong Johnson, Bryan Batt, Maulik Pancholy, Carman Lacivita, Britton Smith, Playwright JC Lee and Noah J. Ricketts
Costume Designer Linda Cho
Arian Moayed and Krissy Shields
Arian Moayed and Anna Chlumsky
Lea DeLaria and Dalia Gladstone
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Sarah Saltzberg
Celia Keenan-Bolger and John Ellison Conlee
Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig
Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig
Max Clayton, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Noah J. Ricketts
Victoria Clark and Thomas Reidy
Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards
Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards
Will Roland and Stephanie Wessels