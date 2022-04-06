Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Take Me Out
Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at TAKE ME OUT Opening Night

The production opened Monday night at the Hayes Theatre.

Apr. 6, 2022  

Second Stage Theater production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play Take Me Out opened Monday night at the Hayes Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out features Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks, and Jesse Williams.

In the Tony Award-winning Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Signage at The Hayes Theater

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Bryan Cranston

Victor Garber

Patricia Clarkson

Patricia Clarkson

Dan Levy

Jack DiFalco

Molly Brown

Edmund Donovan

Juliana Canfield

Juliana Canfield

Edmund Donovan and Juliana Canfield

Stephen Schwartz

Tatiana Maslany and Tom Cullen

Tatiana Maslany and Tom Cullen

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany

Kelly Batt and Bryan Batt

Kelly Batt and Bryan Batt

Meena Harris

Jessica Frances Dukes

Jessica Frances Dukes

Kelly Overbey

Kelly Overbey and Anthony Crane

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor

Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor

Troian Bellisario

Troian Bellisario

Frederick Weller and Ali Marsh

Liza Colón-Zayas

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Richie Jackson and Jordan Roth

Denee Benton

Denee Benton

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski

Ari Graynor

Ari Graynor

Michael Habb and Ari Graynor

Brian Moreland

Derek Klena

Derek Klena

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick

Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen and Irene Gandy

Kate Whoriskey

Jennifer Laura Thompson

David Rockwell

Katie Finneran

Katie Finneran

Claire Saunders

Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker

Second Stage "To My Girls" cast Jay Armstrong Johnson, Bryan Batt, Maulik Pancholy, Carman Lacivita, Britton Smith, Playwright JC Lee and Noah J. Ricketts

Costume Designer Linda Cho

Anna Chlumsky

Anna Chlumsky

Arian Moayed and Krissy Shields

Arian Moayed and Anna Chlumsky

Lea DeLaria and Dalia Gladstone

Adepero Oduye

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Sarah Saltzberg

Celia Keenan-Bolger and John Ellison Conlee

Trip Cullman and Adam Bock

Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig

Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig

Lynn Nottage

Amy Ziff and Michael Greif

Max Clayton, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Noah J. Ricketts

Rajiv Joseph and Bess Wohl

Victoria Clark and Thomas Reidy

Victoria Clark

Victoria Clark

James Alsop

Reza Salazar

Chris Giarmo

Mia Sinclair Jenness

Mia Sinclair Jenness

Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards

Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards

Will Roland

Will Roland and Stephanie Wessels

Kayli Carter

Janelle McDermoth


