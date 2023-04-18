Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Olivia Holt, Kimberly Marable & More in CHICAGO

Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.  

Apr. 18, 2023  

See new photos of Olivia Holt as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn and Liam Fennecken as Amos Hart in Chicago on Broadway!

Check out the photos below!

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at New York's Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). Celebrating 26 years on Broadway, Chicago is Broadway's longest running American musical.

The current cast of Chicago features Olivia Holt as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Liam Fennecken as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by Stewart/Whitley and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.






