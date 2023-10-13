Photos: See Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Fallon, Debra Messing, Anna Wintour & More at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opening Night

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!

By: Oct. 13, 2023

 Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are back onstage at the James Earl Jones Theatre for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! written by Tony and Emmy Award nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers

Gutenberg! The Musical! officially opened on Thursday, October 12 in a strictly limited 20-week engagement playing through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only. 

See photos of stars on the red carpet below!

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jimmy Fallon

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Nikki M. James and Charlie Cox

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Nikki M. James, Charlie Cox and Margarita Levieva

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Debra Messing

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Debra Messing

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Nathan Lane

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Aaron Paul, Alex Edelman and Bryan Cranston

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Charlie Cox

Gutenberg! The Musical!
J.J. Abrams

Gutenberg! The Musical!
J.J. Abrams

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Anna Wintour

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Anna Wintour

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Huma Abedin

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Huma Abedin

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jimmy Fallon

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jimmy Fallon

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jimmy Fallon

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jane Krakowski

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jane Krakowski

Gutenberg! The Musical!
John Mulaney

Gutenberg! The Musical!
John Mulaney

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Tuc Watkins

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Tuc Watkins

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Nathan Lane

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Celia Keenan-Bolger and John Ellison Conlee

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Seth Gabel

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Seth Gabel

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Busy Phillips

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Busy Phillips

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Matthew Risch

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Alex Edelman

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Maria Friedman and Adrian Der Gregorian

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Maria Friedman

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Maria Friedman

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Tony Marion and Nolan Gerard Funk

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Nolan Gerard Funk

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Nolan Gerard Funk

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Tony Marion

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Tony Marion

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Nikki M. James and Rory Oa??Malley

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Nikki M. James

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Nikki M. James

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Rory Oa??Malley

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Rory Oa??Malley

Gutenberg! The Musical!
David Rockwell

Gutenberg! The Musical!
David Rockwell

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Kristin Caskey and Bee Carrozzini

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Kristin Caskey and Bee Carrozzini

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Kristin Caskey, Andrew Rannells and Bee Carrozzini

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Patrick Catullo, Alex Timbers and Marcia Goldberg

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Leigh Ann Larkin

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Leigh Ann Larkin

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Max Ryan Burach

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Max Ryan Burach

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Kathryn Gallagher

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Kathryn Gallagher

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jenn Gambatese

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jenn Gambatese

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Michael James Scott

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Michael James Scott

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Michael James Scott and Jeremy Merrifield

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Patti Murin

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Patti Murin

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Kerry Butler

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Kerry Butler

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jeff Croiter

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Julie Klausner

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Julie Klausner

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Kristin Caskey and Stephen Lewin

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Brooke Dillman

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Brooke Dillman

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Pallavi Sastry

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jacqueline Acevedo and Tendayi Kuumba

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Jimmy Fallon



