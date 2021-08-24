Photos: See Jenn Colella & Other Original Cast Members in Stunning New Photos From COME FROM AWAY on Apple TV!

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The filmed version of the Tony & Olivier Award-winning hit musical Come From Away will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 10. Come From Away is directed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley, who directed the original Broadway production, and stars an ensemble cast led by members of the Broadway show.

See the first photos from the pro-shot production below!

The original book, music and lyrics were written by Tony and Grammy Award nominees and Olivier Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who will also serve as Executive Producers alongside RadicalMedia's Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett.



"Come From Away" tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the "come from aways" into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what's happened while finding love, laughter, and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.



The live performance of "Come From Away" was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre this past May in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers; and, employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.



The cast starring in the live filmed production includes:

Petrina Bromley (original cast member of "Come From Away," "The Sound of Music") as Bonnie and others.

Jenn Colella (original cast member and Tony Award nominee for "Come From Away," "If/Then") as Beverley/Annette and others.

De'lon Grant (National tour for "Jersey Boys") as Bob and others.

Joel Hatch (original cast member of "Come From Away," "Billy Elliot," "Annie") as Claude and others.

Tony LePage ("Rock of Ages") as Kevin T. and others.

Caesar Samayoa (original cast member of "Come From Away," "Sister Act," "The Peewee Herman Show") as Kevin J./Ali & others.

Q. Smith (original cast member of "Come From Away," "Mary Poppins," "Les Misérables") as Hannah and others.

Astrid Van Wieren (original cast member and Dora award nominee for "Come From Away") as Beulah and others.

Emily Walton ("Peter and the Starcatcher," "August: Osage County") as Janice & others.

Jim Walton ("Sunset Boulevard," "The Music Man") as Nick/Doug and others.

Sharon Wheatley (original cast member of "Come From Away," "Avenue Q," "Les Misérables," "Cats" and "The Phantom of the Opera") as Diane and others.

Paul Whitty ("Once," "Gettin' the Band Back Together," "Amélie," "The Full Monty") as Oz and others.

eOne, Hasbro's entertainment studio, produced the live capture performance with Laurel Thomson Executive Producing on behalf of eOne. Jennifer Todd and Bill Condon serve as producers alongside the original stage producers, Junkyard Dog Productions, as well as Mark Gordon. Brittany Hapner serves as a co-producer. Alchemy Production Group provided stage production and general management. RadicalMedia ("Hamilton," "David Byrne's American Utopia") filmed the production.

"Come From Away" is choreographed by Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner, Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee, Ian Eisendrath.

Photo Credit: Apple TV