Photos: See Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in New MAESTRO Film Stills

Netflix has debuted new photos from Maestro, their upcoming Leonard Bernstein film starring Bradley Cooper, who also co-wrote and directed the feature.

Check out the photos below, which include a new behind-the-scenes shot of Cooper on the set of the film with Carey Mulligan.

Maestro is Cooper's second film following his acclaimed remake of A Star Is Born. It is set to be released in theaters on November 22 ahead of a December 20 Netflix release.

The cast also includes Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor.

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

The film is produced by Martin Scorsese, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Check out the new photos here: