SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Photos: See Ato Blankson-Wood, Rebecca Naomi Jones & More in Rehearsal for Free Shakespeare in the Park's AS YOU LIKE IT

The cast also features Shaina Taub, Darius de Haas and more.

Jul. 28, 2022  

See the Public Works community in rehearsal for the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of AS YOU LIKE IT, beginning performances on August 10. The show officially opens on August 30 and runs through September 11.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Adapted by Public Theater Artist-in-Residence Shaina Taub and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, original choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, choreography restaging and additional choreography by Billy Griffin, and direction by Woolery, AS YOU LIKE IT returns to The Delacorte after its original Public Works production in 2017. This year marks the 60th Anniversary of Free Shakespeare in the Park and the 10th Anniversary of Public Works.

The complete Equity cast of AS YOU LIKE IT includes Damion Allen (William), Tristan André (De Boys/Attendant), Amar Atkins (Understudy Duke Senior/Duke Frederick), Ato Blankson-Wood (Orlando), Lori Brown-Niang (Agent/Puppet-deer), Sean-Michael Bruno (Understudy De Boys), Brianna Cabrera (Silvia), Darius de Haas (Duke Senior), Bianca Edwards (Phoebe), Danyel Fulton (Understudy Rosalind/Phoebe), Emily Gardner Xu Hall (Jaques Standby), Pierre Harmony Graves (De Boys/Arden Dancer/Young Orlando Dad), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Rosalind), Jonathan Jordan (Andy), Trevor McGhie (Understudy Orlando/Oliver), Mike Millán (Understudy Touchstone/Andy), Bobby Moody (De Boys/Arden Dancer), Renrick Palmer (Oliver), Eric Pierre (Duke Frederick), Idania Quezada (Celia), Christopher M. Ramirez (Touchstone), Edwin Rivera (De Boys/Attendant), Kevin Tate (Understudy De Boys Dancer), Shaina Taub (Jaques), and Claudia Yanez (Understudy Celia/Silvia). They are joined nightly by two rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs to perform together on The Delacorte stage in this enchanting comedy.

AS YOU LIKE IT features scenic design by Myung Hee Cho; costume design by Emilio Sosa; lighting design by Isabella Byrd; sound design by Sun Hee Kil; hair, wig, and makeup design by Leah Loukas; puppet design by James Ortiz; prop management by Corinne Gologursky; Delacorte 2022 sound system design by Daniel Lundberg; orchestrations by Mike Brun; music direction by Andrea Grody; music coordination by Dean Sharenow; and fight direction by Lisa Kopitsky. Kristen Gibbs serves as production stage manager and Anaïs Bustos and Jessie Moore serve as stage managers.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

The company

Rebecca Naomi Jones

The company

The company

Andrea Grody, Laurie Woolery, and the company

Ato Blankson-Wood and Rebecca Naomi Jones (center), and the company

The company

The company

James Ortiz and the company

The company

Vivian Jett Brown and Darius de Haas and the company





