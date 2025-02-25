News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Sarah Snook and More in THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Rehearsals

Previews will begin Monday, March 10, 2025.

By: Feb. 25, 2025
The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook and adapted, written and directed by Kip Williams will open on Thursday, March 27, 2025 on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. Previews will begin Monday, March 10, 2025. The Picture of Dorian Gray will play a strictly limited engagement for 14 weeks. See rehearsal photos here! 
 
The production comes to Broadway following a sold-out run in London’s West End. Snook, who won the 2024 Olivier Award for her performance, makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel.
 
Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.

Set and Costume Design is by Marg Horwell, Lighting Design by Nick Schlieper, Composition & Sound Design by Clemence Williams, Video Design by David Bergman and Eryn Jean Norvill as Dramaturg & Creative Associate.
 

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson 

Kip Williams

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook

The company


