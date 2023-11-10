Photos: Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning and the Cast of APPROPRIATE Meet the Press

Part of Second Stage’s 45th Anniversary Season, Appropriate will begin previews Wednesday, November 29th and will officially open on Monday, December 18th.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 2 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

Second Stage Theater is presenting Branden Jacobs-JenkinsAppropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer

The cast features Elle Fanning, Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah PaulsonCorey Stoll, Graham Campbell, Lincoln Cohen, Michael Esper, and Everett Sobers.

See photos of the company meeting the press below!

Part of Second Stage’s 45th Anniversary Season, Appropriate will begin previews Wednesday, November 29th and will officially open on Monday, December 18th for a limited engagement at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). This production marks Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins’ Broadway debut.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, 2ST’s Mary Page Marlowe) invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, Appropriate

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with The Remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

APPROPRIATE features scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Will Pickens and Bray Poor. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting. 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas



RELATED STORIES

1
Taylor Swift Ties With Barbra Streisand For GRAMMYs Record Photo
Taylor Swift Ties With Barbra Streisand For GRAMMYs Record

Taylor Swift has now tied with Barbra Streisand for a big record at the GRAMMYs! The two music icons are now the only female artists in history to receive six Album of the Year nominations at the GRAMMYs. Swift received six nominations for 2024, including Album of the Year for 'Midnights.' Her hit single 'Anti-Hero' for three awards.

2
Listen: Joaquina Kalukango Sings What Im Here to Find From WILD ABOUT YOU Photo
Listen: Joaquina Kalukango Sings 'What I'm Here to Find' From WILD ABOUT YOU

Listen to Joaquina Kalukango sing 'What I'm Here to Find' from the world premiere recording of Wild About You!

3
MEET ME WHERE I AM Starring Anthony Rapp to Have NYC Premiere at DWF Festival Photo
MEET ME WHERE I AM Starring Anthony Rapp to Have NYC Premiere at DWF Festival

'Meet Me Where I Am' a timely and intimate look about moving through grief and finding meaning through loss, will make its East Coast premiere at this year's Dances With Films (DWF) Festival.

4
Listen: Julie Benkos Christmas Single The Man With the Bag Photo
Listen: Julie Benko's Christmas Single 'The Man With the Bag'

'The Man with the Bag' the new single from Julie Benko, is available today! The song is from her forthcoming debut holiday EP, Christmas With You, set to be released on Friday, December 1. Listen to the song here!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Rhea Perlman, Mark Ruffalo And More Turn Out As I NEED THAT Opens On Broadway!Photos: Rhea Perlman, Mark Ruffalo And More Turn Out As I NEED THAT Opens On Broadway!
Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke ShieldsPhotos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Photos: Sutton Foster, LaChanze & More Attend PAL JOEY Gala Performance at New York City CenterPhotos: Sutton Foster, LaChanze & More Attend PAL JOEY Gala Performance at New York City Center
Photos: Tony Danza, Mark Ruffalo, and More Celebrate Opening Night of I NEED THATPhotos: Tony Danza, Mark Ruffalo, and More Celebrate Opening Night of I NEED THAT

Videos

MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway Video
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
& JULIET
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
THE LION KING
HARMONY

Recommended For You