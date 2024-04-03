Photos: STEREOPHONIC Cast Takes First Broadway Bows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Previews started a day early at the Golden Theatre! Last night, the cast of Stereophonic hit the stage with a crowd full of super fans who got to experience the acclaimed show first for just $40. The company reportedly received a 3-minute standing ovation.

Check out photos from inside the special night below.

Direct from its world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons, written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring songs by Academy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, the Broadway production will open on Friday, April 19 for 14 weeks only.



The cast, reprising their highly lauded performances, will include Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

