Photos: SIX Welcomes New Queens Keri René Fuller, Hana Stewart and Joy Woods to Broadway

Beginning last night, March 14, the Broadway production of SIX welcomed Keri René Fuller in the role of Jane Seymour, Joy Woods as Catherine Parr, and alternate Hana Stewart to the cast. Fuller will remain in the cast while Abby Mueller takes a medical leave of absence. Stewart will serve as an alternate for the Broadway cast now through April 10.

Check out photos from their first performance below!

Keri René Fuller's (Jane Seymour) Broadway credits include Jagged Little Pill (Swing) and Waitress (Francine, Jenna u/s). She also appeared as Grizabella in the tour of Cats. TV: "Law & Order: SVU" (Snowflake). Regional: [title of show] (Heidi); Murder Ballad (Sara); Les Miserables (Eponine); Lizzie Borden (Lizzie); A Chorus Line ("Maggie); Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Rachel), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Helena), Titus Andronicus (Lavinia), The Winter's Tale (Perdita). Endless love and thanks to my family, CGF, and this entire team.

Joy Woods (Catherine Parr) makes her Broadway debut with SIX. Her previous credits include the current revival of Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway (Chiffon), Mack and Mabel at Encores! (Ensemble) and Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical (Ensemble). Joy is so grateful to be a part of history in this way. She thanks her family, friends, and her team for all of their support.

Hana Stewart (Alternate) has been in the West End production of SIX for over two years and is delighted to be making her Broadway debut with the show. Hana has represented SIX at West End Live, The Show Must Go On and The Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund concerts. She has also starred in feature film Brighton with CK Films, which can be streamed now on Amazon Prime.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting."

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski