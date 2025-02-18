Photos: Robyn Hurder and the SMASH Cast Meet the Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The musical Smash, inspired by the hit NBC television series, will begin performances on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and officially open Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. See photos of the company meeting the press here!



Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman, SMASH will star Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez as “Tracy,” John Behlmann as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Anita,” Bella Coppola as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin as “Charlie” and Nicholas Matos as “Scott.”



The company will include Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.



Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.

