Photos: Questlove Visits ALMOST FAMOUS on Broadway

Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you’ll meet along the way.  Turn it up!

Nov. 29, 2022  

Questlove attended Almost Famous on Saturday, November 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award® and Grammy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and Casey Likes. The company also includes Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

Photo credit: Andy Henderson

Questlove with the cast of Almost Famous

Questlove, Solea Pfeiffer

Questlove with the cast of Almost Famous

Questlove, Jakeim Hart

Questlove, Rob Colletti

Questlove, Brandon Contreras


TodayTix Black Friday

