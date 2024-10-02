News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GOOD BONES

The play will run through October 27, 2024.

By: Oct. 02, 2024
The Public Theater just celebrated opening night of GOOD BONES by James Ijames and directed by Saheem Ali. The cast includes: Aaron J. Anderson, Mamoudou Athie, Khris Davis, Téa Guarino, Sabrina K. Victor, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames explores gentrification and the growing price of the American dream in his sharp, funny new play, GOOD BONES. A work opportunity to revitalize the blighted neighborhood she grew up in has led Aisha and her chef husband Travis to buy and renovate a charming old house. But as everyone knows, renovation is expensive and stressful—both for buildings and the communities that surround them. Aisha’s young contractor Earl grew up in the area too, but his memories are of more than just dangerous streets and hollowed-out homes. When their purely professional relationship gives way to heated debate about who gets to stay and who must go, Aisha is forced to reckon with the choices she’s made to get ahead and the painful, joyful, complicated ghosts that haunt her dreams… and her dream house. The Public’s Associate Artistic Director Saheem Ali directs this New York premiere play about community, change, and the soul of our cities.  
 
The production includes scenic design by Maruti Evans; costume design by Oana Botez; lighting design by Barbara Samuels; sound design by Fan Zhang; hair, makeup, and wig design by Krystal Balleza; and prop management by Claire M. Kavanah. Darrell Grand Moultrie does the production’s drill choreography and Jack Phillips Moore serves as the dramaturg. Norman Anthony Small is the production stage manager and Giselle Andrea Raphaela is the stage manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Daniel Boisrond, Claire Edmonds, Miguel A. Bregante

Daniel Boisrond, Claire Edmonds, Miguel A. Bregante

Téa Guarino

Téa Guarino

Khris Davis

Khris Davis

Mamoudou Athie

Mamoudou Athie

Sabrina K. Victor

Sabrina K. Victor

Claire Edmonds

Claire Edmonds

Aaron J. Anderson

Aaron J. Anderson

Daniel Boisrond

Daniel Boisrond

Miguel A. Bregante

Miguel A. Bregante

Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson

James Ijames, Khris Davis, Susan Kelechi Watson, Téa Guarino, Mamoudou Athie, Sabrina K. Victor, Aaron J. Anderson

Khris Davis, Téa Guarino, Susan Kelechi Watson, Mamoudou Athie

Khris Davis, Téa Guarino, Susan Kelechi Watson, Mamoudou Athie

The company of GOOD BONES

James Ijames

James Ijames

Jeremy Adams, Alexa Smith

Jeremy Adams, Alexa Smith

Saheem Ali

Saheem Ali

Claire Edmonds, Saheem Ali

Claire Edmonds, Saheem Ali

James Ijames, Saheem Ali

James Ijames, Saheem Ali

Cassandra Freeman

Cassandra Freeman

Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods

Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods

Abdur-Rahim Jackson

Abdur-Rahim Jackson

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee

Jonathan McCrory, Sade Lythcott

Jonathan McCrory, Sade Lythcott





