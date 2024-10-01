Photos: Paul Rudd, Matt Damon & More at MCNEAL Opening Night

The cast features Academy Award-winner Robert Downey Jr. and more.
The Lincoln Center Theater production of McNEAL, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Bartlett Sher opened last night at the Vivian Beaumont Theater! Stars on the red carpet included George Stephanopoulos, Steven Spielberg, Oscar Isaac and more! See photos here!
The cast features Academy Award-winner Robert Downey Jr., Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Saisha Talwar. McNEAL has sets by Michael Yeargan & Jake Barton, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington & Beth Lake, and projections by Jake Barton. Jennifer Rae Moore is the stage manager. McNEAL is produced by Lincoln Center Theater in association with Team Downey.
Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal (Robert Downey Jr.) is a great writer, one of our greatest, a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. But McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence. Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar’s new play is a startling and wickedly smart examination of the inescapable humanity – and increasing inhumanity – of the stories we tell.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
F Murray Abraham
Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw
Jason Bateman, Justin Theroux, Will Arnett, Paul Rudd and Matt Damon
Kate Capshaw, Susan Downey, Steven Spielberg, Raye Levine Spielberg and Sawyer Spielberg
Playwright Ayad Akhtar and Director Bartlett Sher
Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom
Will Arnett and Justin Theroux
Playwright Ayad Akhtar and Steven Spielberg
Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos
Jason Bateman, Justin Theroux, Producer Susan Downey, Will Arnett, Paul Rudd and Matt Damon
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind
Ann Russo and Anthony Russo
Kewsong Lee, Playwright Ayad Akhtar and Director Bartlett Sher
Ayad Akhtar and Indhu Rubasingham
Playwright Ayad Akhtar, Producer Susan Downey and Director Bartlett Sher
Bartlett Sher and Indhu Rubasingham
Bartlett Sher and Family
Zita Ezpeleta and Kewsong Lee
Rashid Johnson
A Fan
Signage for "McNeal" at The Vivian Beaumont Theater
