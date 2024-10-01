Photos: Paul Rudd, Matt Damon & More at MCNEAL Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lincoln Center Theater production of McNEAL, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Bartlett Sher opened last night at the Vivian Beaumont Theater! Stars on the red carpet included George Stephanopoulos, Steven Spielberg, Oscar Isaac and more! See photos here!



The cast features Academy Award-winner Robert Downey Jr., Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Saisha Talwar. McNEAL has sets by Michael Yeargan & Jake Barton, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington & Beth Lake, and projections by Jake Barton. Jennifer Rae Moore is the stage manager. McNEAL is produced by Lincoln Center Theater in association with Team Downey.

Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal (Robert Downey Jr.) is a great writer, one of our greatest, a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. But McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence. Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar’s new play is a startling and wickedly smart examination of the inescapable humanity – and increasing inhumanity – of the stories we tell.