News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Paul Rudd, Matt Damon & More at MCNEAL Opening Night

The cast features Academy Award-winner Robert Downey Jr. and more.

By: Oct. 01, 2024
McNeal Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $129
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Lincoln Center Theater production of McNEAL, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Bartlett Sher opened last night at the Vivian Beaumont Theater! Stars on the red carpet included George Stephanopoulos, Steven Spielberg, Oscar Isaac and more! See photos here! 
 
The cast features Academy Award-winner Robert Downey Jr., Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Saisha Talwar. McNEAL has sets by Michael Yeargan & Jake Barton, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington & Beth Lake, and projections by Jake Barton.  Jennifer Rae Moore is the stage manager. McNEAL is produced by Lincoln Center Theater in association with Team Downey.

LATEST NEWS

Video: DRAG THE MUSICAL's Jan Sport Honors Nicole Scherzinger's Bloody Look
Video: Ariana DeBose Stars in New HOUSE OF SPOILS Clip
Video: THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Funko Teases Upcoming Elphaba and Glinda WICKED Pop! Figures

Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal (Robert Downey Jr.) is a great writer, one of our greatest, a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. But McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence. Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar’s new play is a startling and wickedly smart examination of the inescapable humanity – and increasing inhumanity – of the stories we tell.





Videos