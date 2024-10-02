Video: Robert Downey Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of MCNEAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The best of Broadway was on hand at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre earlier this week, where Ayad Akhtar’s new play McNeal officially opened on Broadway. Directed by Bartlett Sher, the production features Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, Saisha Talwar, and in his Broadway debut, Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr.

"This is my hometown. [Broadway] is theatre at the highest level imaginable and I also think that this is a very timely and poignant piece of art. I'm really happy that I have these amazing scene partners, and I think the crew here is incredible. Bart and Ayad are as good as it gets."

"As a group of people that we were able to work with as our first step into Broadway, we couldn't be welcomed with more generous hands," added producer Susan Downey.

In this video, watch as the whole cast checks in with BroadwayWorld after the curtain came down on opening night!