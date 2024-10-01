Photos: Robert Downey Jr. and Cast of MCNEAL Celebrate Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, Ayad Akhtar’s new play McNEAL opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. This Lincoln Center Theater production is directed by Bartlett Sher and features Academy Award-winner Robert Downey Jr., Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Saisha Talwar.

To celebrate Mr. Downey’s debut the Beaumont was filled with the likes of Steven Spielberg, Jason Bateman, Matt Damon, Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and Blythe Danner….just to name a few! Check out photos from the starry arrivals here.

McNEAL has sets by Michael Yeargan & Jake Barton, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington & Beth Lake, and projections by Jake Barton. Jennifer Rae Moore will be the stage manager. McNEAL is produced by Lincoln Center Theater in association with Team Downey.