Photos: PRIMA FACIE Unveils New 'Prima Faces' Art, Featuring a Mosaic of Photos of Fans

The upcoming Broadway production of Prima Facie has unveiled 'Prima Faces', a version of the show's key art made up of over a thousand photos submitted by the play's fans, along with their personal stories.

The Prima Faces artwork will soon be displayed at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), the Broadway home of Prima Facie, and at locations around the city. A copy of the artwork is also being sent to everyone who submitted their photos and stories.

Check out the artwork, in both portrait and landscape, below!





Jodie Comer, the Emmy Award winning star of "Killing Eve," makes her Broadway debut in Prima Facie, a new play by Suzie Miller. The production, directed by Justin Martin (The Jungle), will play a strictly limited run of 10 weeks only. Previews begin April 11, 2023 and opening night is April 23, 2023.



Prima Facie stunned audiences in London's West End last spring and via a filmed capture for cinema that broke box office records worldwide. Producer Empire Street Productions received an overwhelming number of emails and social posts from both general audiences and survivors of assault, who have had a deep emotional response to the play.



Empire Street Productions and Prima Facie are committed to supporting those affected by sexual assault, as well as equal-access education around consent. Prima Facie will work with Schools Consent Project, a UK-based charity founded by Kate Parker that educates young people on issues surrounding consent and sexual assault. In addition to fundraising and donations, the production will work with the charity and various school groups to foster further understanding and education and to extend the organization's outreach in US schools.



Prima Facie will also work with Everyone's Invited, a digital safe place for survivors to share their stories completely anonymously. Founded by Soma Sara, Everyone's Invited provides many survivors a sense of relief, catharsis, empowerment, and gives them a feeling of community and hope.



Additionally, The Prima Facie Pro Bono Project will offer a low-price ticket lottery and rush policy for every performance to ensure economic accessibility to the production for all. The initiative will also provide special free ticket access to specific partner and community organizations. Further details about the initiative will be announced closer to the start of performances.



Jodie Comer won the prestigious 2022 Evening Standard Award for Best Actress and the 2022 West End Debut Award from The Stage for her West End performance, which marked her professional stage debut.



Prima Facie also recently won three WhatsOnStage Awards for Best Play, Best Performer in a Play (Jodie Comer) and Best Graphic Design (Studio Doug). The production also won five 2022 BroadwayWorld UK/West End Awards: Best Newcomer (Jodie Comer), Best Direction of a New Production of a Play (Justin Martin), Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical (Miriam Buether), Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical (Natasha Chivers), and Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical (Max & Ben Ringham).



Jodie Comer won a 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for her mesmerizing performance as the psychopathic Russian assassin Villanelle in the BBC spy series, "Killing Eve." She has also received two British Academy Television Awards for "Killing Eve" and "Help." Her credits include the films The Last Duel and Free Guy, and the TV series, "Thirteen," "The White Princess," and "Doctor Foster: A Woman Scorned." Upcoming roles include the films The End We Start From and The Bikeriders.



Anglo-Australian playwright Suzie Miller is a former human rights and children's rights lawyer. Prima Facie originally premiered in 2019 in Sydney where it won the 2020 Australian Writers' Guild Award for Drama, the 2020 David Williamson Award for Outstanding Theatre Writing, and the 2020 prestigious Major Australian Writers' Guild Award across all categories of theatre, film, and television.



Director Justin Martin is best known for his staging of The Jungle, which has played at the Young Vic, the West End, St. Ann's Warehouse in New York, and in San Francisco. Other credits include Low Level Panic, Last Chance: A Plea For the Unaccompanied Children of Calais, The Nether, Fifty Two, Good Chance/No Chance, Harvey and Frieda, Street, The Kitchen and Skintight.



Prima Facie features an original score by Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR, who is better known as Self Esteem, and who completed her debut US Tour earlier this year for her new album, Prioritise Pleasure. She will embark on a UK tour in 2023, before returning to the US for a show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on April 12, 2023. Her soundtrack album for Prima Facie is available on digital streaming services.



Set and costume design is by two-time Tony Award nominee Miriam Buether. Lighting design is by Drama Desk nominee Natasha Chivers. Sound design is by Drama Desk Award winners Ben & Max Ringham. Video is by William Williams for Treatment Studio. US general management is by 101 Productions Ltd. Prima Facie is produced by Empire Street Productions.