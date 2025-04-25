 tracking pixel
Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway

SUNSET BLVD. is now in performances at Broadway's St. James Theatre.

Apr. 25, 2025
This week, Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum attended a performance of Sunset Blvd. and stopped by for a visit with the cast led by Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis and more! Check out photos from their visit!

ABOUT “SUNSET BLVD.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., directed by two-time Tony Award® nominee and multiple Olivier Award winner Jamie Lloyd, is playing an extended limited engagement on Broadway at the St. James Theatre through Sunday, July 13 only starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond,’ 2024 Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’

 The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director).

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
SUNSET BLVD. welcomes Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
SUNSET BLVD. welcomes Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Oprah, Gayle King, Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Tom Francis, Oprah

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Gayle King and the company of SUNSET BLVD.

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Heidi Klum, Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Heidi Klum, Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
SUNSET BLVD. welcomes Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
SUNSET BLVD. welcomes Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
SUNSET BLVD. welcomes Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Oprah, Tom Francis

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
SUNSET BLVD. welcomes Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
SUNSET BLVD. welcomes Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
SUNSET BLVD. welcomes Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum SUNSET BLVD. welcomes Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
SUNSET BLVD. welcomes Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
SUNSET BLVD. welcomes Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
SUNSET BLVD. welcomes Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Gayle King, Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger

Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway Image
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger


Videos