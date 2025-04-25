Photos: Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum Stop By SUNSET BLVD. On Broadway

SUNSET BLVD. is now in performances at Broadway's St. James Theatre.
This week, Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum attended a performance of Sunset Blvd. and stopped by for a visit with the cast led by Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis and more! Check out photos from their visit!
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., directed by two-time Tony Award® nominee and multiple Olivier Award winner Jamie Lloyd, is playing an extended limited engagement on Broadway at the St. James Theatre through Sunday, July 13 only starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond,’ 2024 Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’
The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director).
Photo Credit: Andy Henderson
SUNSET BLVD. welcomes Oprah, Gayle King, and Heidi Klum
Oprah, Gayle King, Nicole Scherzinger
Tom Francis, Oprah
Gayle King and the company of SUNSET BLVD.
Heidi Klum, Nicole Scherzinger
Heidi Klum, Nicole Scherzinger
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger
Oprah, Tom Francis
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger
Gayle King, Nicole Scherzinger
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger
Oprah, Nicole Scherzinger