Photos: Oprah & Gayle Visit Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' PURPOSE on Broadway

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King visited Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Purpose on Broadway! Check out photos of Oprah and Gayle with the company here!

The Broadway cast of PURPOSE features Two-time Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Steppenwolf ensemble member Jon Michael Hill, Steppenwolf ensemble member and Co-Artistic Director Glenn Davis, Steppenwolf Ensemble member Alana Arenas, and Tony Award winner Kara Young. Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis, Jon Michael Hill, and Harry Lennix all appeared in the play’s acclaimed world premiere at Steppenwolf in March 2024.

For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty. Spirited, hilarious and filled with intrigue, PURPOSE is an epic family drama from one of the country’s most celebrated voices.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas