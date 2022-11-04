Photos: On the Red Carpet of ALMOST FAMOUS Opening Night
Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!
Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway!
Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!
Almost Famous features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.
The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.
The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!
Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes
Rob Colletti, Casey Likes, Anika Larsen, Drew Gehling, Solea Pfeiffer and Chris Wood
Jann Wenner and Cameron Crowe
Anika Larsen
Casey Likes, Cameron Crowe and Solea Pfeiffer
Casey Likes, Anika Larsen and Cameron Crowe
Casey Likes and Anika Larsen
Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes
Solea Pfeiffer, Casey Likes and Drew Gehling
Casey Likes, Cameron Crowe and Drew Gehling
Anika Larsen and Cameron Crowe
Cameron Crowe, Anika Larsen and William Crowe
Cameron Crowe and William Crowe
Casey Likes, Producer Lia Vollack, Cameron Crowe and Solea Pfeiffer
Solea Pfeiffer and Cameron Crowe and
Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist
Solea Pfeiffer, mom Rachel Chapman and dad James Pfeiffer
Gerard Canonico and Rob Colletti
Jeremy Herrin and Cameron Crowe
Stephanie Likes, Claire Likes, Casey Likes, Naomi Meyers, Larry Likes and Diana Likes
Stephanie Likes and son Casey Likes
Pennie Lane Trumbull
Pennie Lane Trumbull and Tom Kitt
Michael Kitt, Julia Kitt, Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto-Kitt
Cameron Crowe and William Crowe
William Crowe
Paul Rudd and Julie Yeager
Michael Urie and Mary Neely