ALMOST FAMOUS
Photos: On the Red Carpet of ALMOST FAMOUS Opening Night

Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

Nov. 04, 2022  

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway!

Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

Almost Famous features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes

Almost Famous
Rob Colletti, Casey Likes, Anika Larsen, Drew Gehling, Solea Pfeiffer and Chris Wood

Almost Famous
Rob Colletti, Casey Likes, Anika Larsen, Drew Gehling, Solea Pfeiffer and Chris Wood

Almost Famous
Casey Likes and Jeremy Herrin

Almost Famous
Jann Wenner and Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Jann Wenner and Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Casey Likes

Almost Famous
Casey Likes

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Rob Colletti

Almost Famous
Rob Colletti

Almost Famous
Chris Wood

Almost Famous
Chris Wood

Almost Famous
Anika Larsen

Almost Famous
Anika Larsen

Almost Famous
Drew Gehling

Almost Famous
Drew Gehling

Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Jeremy Herrin

Almost Famous
Jeremy Herrin

Almost Famous
Casey Likes, Cameron Crowe and Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Casey Likes, Anika Larsen and Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Katie Ladner

Almost Famous
Katie Ladner

Almost Famous
Chris Wood and Casey Likes

Almost Famous
Casey Likes and Anika Larsen

Almost Famous
Casey Likes and Anika Larsen

Almost Famous
Rob Colletti and Casey Likes

Almost Famous
Rob Colletti and Casey Likes

Almost Famous
Chad Burris

Almost Famous
Chad Burris

Almost Famous
Van Hughes

Almost Famous
Van Hughes

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer, Casey Likes and Drew Gehling

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer, Casey Likes and Drew Gehling

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer and Chris Wood

Almost Famous
Casey Likes, Cameron Crowe and Drew Gehling

Almost Famous
Casey Likes, Cameron Crowe and Drew Gehling

Almost Famous
Casey Likes and Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Casey Likes and Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Anika Larsen and Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe, Anika Larsen and William Crowe

Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe and William Crowe

Almost Famous
Casey Likes, Producer Lia Vollack, Cameron Crowe and Solea Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer and Cameron Crowe and

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer and Cameron Crowe and

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer and Cameron Crowe and

Almost Famous
Chris Wood and Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Derek McLane and Rob Colletti

Almost Famous
Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist

Almost Famous
Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist

Almost Famous
Solea Pfeiffer, mom Rachel Chapman and dad James Pfeiffer

Almost Famous
Gerard Canonico and Rob Colletti

Almost Famous
Melissa Benoist

Almost Famous
Melissa Benoist

Almost Famous
Jeremy Herrin and Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Stephanie Likes, Claire Likes, Casey Likes, Naomi Meyers, Larry Likes and Diana Likes

Almost Famous
Stephanie Likes and son Casey Likes

Almost Famous
Pennie Lane Trumbull

Almost Famous
Pennie Lane Trumbull and Tom Kitt

Almost Famous
Bryan Batt

Almost Famous
Michael Kitt, Julia Kitt, Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto-Kitt

Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Joni Mitchell

Almost Famous
Tommy Tune

Almost Famous
Tommy Tune

Almost Famous
Vanessa Williams

Almost Famous
Vanessa Williams

Almost Famous
David Bryan and Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe and William Crowe

Almost Famous
William Crowe

Almost Famous
Brenda Vaccaro

Almost Famous
Clive Davis

Almost Famous
Ana Villafane

Almost Famous
Paul Rudd and Julie Yeager

Almost Famous
Paul Rudd

Almost Famous
Paul Rudd and Cameron Crowe

Almost Famous
Gregory Treco

Almost Famous
Michael Urie

Almost Famous
Michael Urie and Mary Neely

Almost Famous
Joni Mitchell

Almost Famous
Joni Mitchell

Almost Famous
Clive Davis and Joni Mitchell

Almost Famous
Clive Davis and Joni Mitchell

Almost Famous
Clive Davis and Joni Mitchell

Almost Famous
Joni Mitchell




