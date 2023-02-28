Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 66th Annual Obie Awards

Obie winners included Martyna Majok, Brittany Bradford, Kara Young and more!

Feb. 28, 2023  

Just last night, the American Theatre Wing presented the 66th Obie Awards, celebrating and honoring Off- and Off-Off-Broadway. Winners included Stephanie Berry and Lizan Mitchell, Brittany Bradford, Kara Young, Arturo Luís Soria, Martyna Majok, Taylor Reynolds, Awoye Timpo, Matt Ray, Saheem Ali, David Brimmer, and more.

The 2023 awards are co-chaired by Obie-winning Director and Producing Artistic Leader David Mendizábal and veteran theatre critic Melissa Rose Bernardo. The judges' panel includes actor & fight choreographer Dave Anzuelo, scenic designer Wilson Chin, Obie-winning playwright Haruna Lee, Obie-winning director & playwright Lisa Peterson, and Obie-winning actor Heather Alicia Simms.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Emilio Sosa

Emilio Sosa

Emilio Sosa, Heather Hitchens

Heather Hitchens

Heather Hitchens

David Anzuelo

David Anzuelo

Melissa Rose Bernardo

Melissa Rose Bernardo

Haruna Lee

Haruna Lee

David Mendizabal

David Mendizabal

Chris Herbie Holland

Chris Herbie Holland

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew

Crystal Lucas-Perry

Crystal Lucas-Perry

Wilson Chin

Wilson Chin

Emilio Sosa, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Heather Hitchens

Andrea Patterson

Andrea Patterson

Abigail Bengson, Shaun Bengson

Abigal Bengson, Shaun Bengson

Sas Goldberg

Sas Goldberg

Max Jenkins

Max Jenkins

Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg

Nikiya Mathis

Nikiya Mathis

Katharine Quinn

Katharine Quinn

Edward Miski

Edward Miskie

Anne Bogart

Anne Bogart

Grace McLean, Christopher Ryan Grant

Grace McLean, Christopher Ryan Grant

Kaisha Huguley

Kaisha Huguley

Ping Chong and guests

Ping Chong and guests

James Ijames

James Ijames

AS YOU LIKE IT company

Laurie Woolery, Shaina Taub

Laurie Woolery, Shaina Taub

Joshua William Gelb, Katie Rose McLaughlin

Joshua William Gelb, Katie Rose McLaughlin

Stacey Desrosier

Stacey Desrosier

Anticapitalism For Artists

Billy Eugene Jones and guest

Billy Eugene Jones and guest

Kimie Nishikawa, Cha See, Rodrigo Munoz

Kimie Nishikawa, Cha See, Rodrigo Munoz

Alana Raquel Bowers

Alana Raquel Bowers

Adrianna Mitchell

Adrianna Mitchell

Adrianna Mitchell, Kadeem Ali Harris

Adrianna Mitchell, Kadeem Ali Harris

Calvin Leon Smith

Calvin Leon Smith

Benja Kay Thomas

Benja Kay Thomas

Nikki Crawford

Nikki Crawford

FAT HAM company

Sade Lythcott, Jonathan McCrory

Sade Lythcott, Jonathan McCrory

Machine Dazzle

Machine Dazzle

Machine Dazzle, Matt Ray

Machine Dazzle, Matt Ray

Classical Theatre of Harlem

Heather Alicia Simms

Heather Alicia Simms

Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt

Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt

Emily Grishman, Georgia Stitt, Laura Ivey

Emily Grishman, Georgia Stitt, Laura Ivey

Maestra Music company

Lisa Peterson, Rachel Hauck

Lisa Peterson, Rachel Hauck

Skylar Fox

Skylar Fox

Aya Ogawa and guest

Aya Ogawa and guest

Earon Chew Nealey and guest

Earon Chew Nealey and guest

Heather Christian

Heather Christian

Nick Kourtides

Nick Kourtides

Ben Moss

Ben Moss

Martyna Majok

Martyna Majok

Nick Kourtides, Heather Christian, Ben Moss

Alex Edleman

Alex Edelman

Michael Breslin, Patrick Foley

Michael Breslin, Patrick Foley

CIRCLE JERK company

CIRCLE JERK company

Jeremy O. Harris

Jeremy O. Harris

The Sol Project

Raffi Barsoumian, Tala Ashe

Raffi Barsoumian, Tala Ashe

Taylor Reynolds

Taylor Reynolds

Brittany Bradford

Brittany Bradford

Kara Young

Kara Young

Arturo Luis Soria

Arturo Luis Soria

Alex Edleman, Mike Birbiglia

Alex Edelman, Mike Birbiglia

Ana Nogueira

Ana Nogueira

ENGLISH company

Jared Mezzocchi, Sarah Gancher, Elizabeth Williamson

Jared Mezzocchi, Sarah Gancher, Elizabeth Williamson

Stephanie Berry, Lizan Mitchell

Stephanie Berry, Lizan Mitchell

