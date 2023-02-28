Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 66th Annual Obie Awards
Obie winners included Martyna Majok, Brittany Bradford, Kara Young and more!
Just last night, the American Theatre Wing presented the 66th Obie Awards, celebrating and honoring Off- and Off-Off-Broadway. Winners included Stephanie Berry and Lizan Mitchell, Brittany Bradford, Kara Young, Arturo Luís Soria, Martyna Majok, Taylor Reynolds, Awoye Timpo, Matt Ray, Saheem Ali, David Brimmer, and more.
View a full list of winners.
The 2023 awards are co-chaired by Obie-winning Director and Producing Artistic Leader David Mendizábal and veteran theatre critic Melissa Rose Bernardo. The judges' panel includes actor & fight choreographer Dave Anzuelo, scenic designer Wilson Chin, Obie-winning playwright Haruna Lee, Obie-winning director & playwright Lisa Peterson, and Obie-winning actor Heather Alicia Simms.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Emilio Sosa
Emilio Sosa, Heather Hitchens
David Anzuelo
Melissa Rose Bernardo
Haruna Lee
David Mendizabal
Chris Herbie Holland
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew
Crystal Lucas-Perry
Wilson Chin
Emilio Sosa, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Heather Hitchens
Andrea Patterson
Abigail Bengson, Shaun Bengson
Sas Goldberg
Max Jenkins
Max Jenkins, Sas Goldberg
Nikiya Mathis
Katharine Quinn
Edward Miski
Anne Bogart
Grace McLean, Christopher Ryan Grant
Kaisha Huguley
Ping Chong and guests
James Ijames
AS YOU LIKE IT company
Laurie Woolery, Shaina Taub
Joshua William Gelb, Katie Rose McLaughlin
Stacey Desrosier
Anticapitalism For Artists
Billy Eugene Jones and guest
Kimie Nishikawa, Cha See, Rodrigo Munoz
Alana Raquel Bowers
Adrianna Mitchell
Adrianna Mitchell, Kadeem Ali Harris
Calvin Leon Smith
Benja Kay Thomas
Nikki Crawford
FAT HAM company
Sade Lythcott, Jonathan McCrory
Machine Dazzle
Machine Dazzle, Matt Ray
Classical Theatre of Harlem
Heather Alicia Simms
Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt
Emily Grishman, Georgia Stitt, Laura Ivey
Maestra Music company
Lisa Peterson, Rachel Hauck
Skylar Fox
Aya Ogawa and guest
Earon Chew Nealey and guest
Heather Christian
Nick Kourtides
Ben Moss
Martyna Majok
Nick Kourtides, Heather Christian, Ben Moss
Alex Edleman
Michael Breslin, Patrick Foley
CIRCLE JERK company
Jeremy O. Harris
The Sol Project
Raffi Barsoumian, Tala Ashe
Taylor Reynolds
Brittany Bradford
Kara Young
Arturo Luis Soria
Alex Edleman, Mike Birbiglia
Ana Nogueira
ENGLISH company
Jared Mezzocchi, Sarah Gancher, Elizabeth Williamson
Stephanie Berry, Lizan Mitchell
