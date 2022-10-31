Photos: On the Red Carpet for A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opening Night
A Man Of No Importance will run through Sunday, December 18.
Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance officially opened on Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country) as siblings Alfie and Lily Byrne, respectively, and more. The play will run through Sunday, December 18.
Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!
Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical A Man Of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theatre group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne (Jim Parsons). Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.
Jim Parsons and Mare Winningham
Alma Cuervo, Mare Winningham, Da'Von T. Moody, Kara Mikula, Jim Parsons, Nathaniel Stampley, A.J. Shively, Mary Beth Peil, Jessica Tyler Wright, Thom Sesma, Shereen Ahmed, Joel Waggoner and William Youmans
Composers Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens
A.J. Shively and Mare Winningham
Shereen Ahmed and A.J. Shively
Mary Beth Peil and Mare Winningham
A.J. Shively
Da'Von T. Moody
Benjamin Howes, Beth Kirkpatrick, Justin Scott Brown and Lee Harrington
Alma Cuervo, Mare Winningham, Da'Von T. Moody, Kara Mikula, Jim Parsons, Nathaniel Stampley, A.J. Shively, Mary Beth Peil, Jessica Tyler Wright, Tom Kirdahy (holding a photo of husband Book Writer Terrence McNally), Mara Isaacs, Thom Sesma, Shereen Ahmed, Joel Waggoner and William Youmans
Orchestrator Bruce Coughlin and Composer Stephen Flaherty
Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham
A.J. Shively and Kate Abbruzzese
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale
Janet Zarish and Anthony Edwards
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett
Lee Harrington and Grey Henson
Jarrod Spector, Grey Henson and Kelli Barrett
Trevor Hardwick and Stephen Flaherty
CSC Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson
CSC Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson and Zach Miller
Kate Abbruzzese, A.J. Shively, Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector
Gwyn Kirkbride and mother Mary Beth Peil
Dr. Gwen S. Korovin
The Band of "Man of No Importance"
