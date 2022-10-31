Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Man of No Importance
Click Here for More on A Man of No Importance

Photos: On the Red Carpet for A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Opening Night

A Man Of No Importance will run through Sunday, December 18.

Oct. 31, 2022  

Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance officially opened on Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country) as siblings Alfie and Lily Byrne, respectively, and more. The play will run through Sunday, December 18.

Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical A Man Of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theatre group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne (Jim Parsons). Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.

A Man Of No Importance
Jim Parsons and Mare Winningham

A Man Of No Importance
Alma Cuervo, Mare Winningham, Da'Von T. Moody, Kara Mikula, Jim Parsons, Nathaniel Stampley, A.J. Shively, Mary Beth Peil, Jessica Tyler Wright, Thom Sesma, Shereen Ahmed, Joel Waggoner and William Youmans

A Man Of No Importance
Composers Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens

A Man Of No Importance
A.J. Shively and Mare Winningham

A Man Of No Importance
Shereen Ahmed and A.J. Shively

A Man Of No Importance
Shereen Ahmed and A.J. Shively

A Man Of No Importance
Mary Beth Peil and Mare Winningham

A Man Of No Importance
Jim Parsons

A Man Of No Importance
Jim Parsons

A Man Of No Importance
Jim Parsons

A Man Of No Importance
A.J. Shively

A Man Of No Importance
A.J. Shively

A Man Of No Importance
Shereen Ahmed

A Man Of No Importance
Shereen Ahmed

A Man Of No Importance
Mare Winningham

A Man Of No Importance
Mare Winningham

A Man Of No Importance
William Youmans

A Man Of No Importance
William Youmans

A Man Of No Importance
Mary Beth Peil

A Man Of No Importance
Mary Beth Peil

A Man Of No Importance
Alma Cuervo

A Man Of No Importance
Alma Cuervo

A Man Of No Importance
Thom Sesma

A Man Of No Importance
Thom Sesma

A Man Of No Importance
Da'Von T. Moody

A Man Of No Importance
Da'Von T. Moody

A Man Of No Importance
Jessica Tyler Wright

A Man Of No Importance
Jessica Tyler Wright

A Man Of No Importance
Nathaniel Stampley

A Man Of No Importance
Nathaniel Stampley

A Man Of No Importance
Joel Waggoner

A Man Of No Importance
Joel Waggoner

A Man Of No Importance
Kara Mikula

A Man Of No Importance
Kara Mikula

A Man Of No Importance
Benjamin Howes, Beth Kirkpatrick, Justin Scott Brown and Lee Harrington

A Man Of No Importance
Alma Cuervo, Mare Winningham, Da'Von T. Moody, Kara Mikula, Jim Parsons, Nathaniel Stampley, A.J. Shively, Mary Beth Peil, Jessica Tyler Wright, Tom Kirdahy (holding a photo of husband Book Writer Terrence McNally), Mara Isaacs, Thom Sesma, Shereen Ahmed, Joel Waggoner and William Youmans

A Man Of No Importance
Beth Kirkpatrick

A Man Of No Importance
Beth Kirkpatrick

A Man Of No Importance
Justin Scott Brown

A Man Of No Importance
Justin Scott Brown

A Man Of No Importance
Lee Harrington

A Man Of No Importance
Lee Harrington

A Man Of No Importance
Benjamin Howes

A Man Of No Importance
Benjamin Howes

A Man Of No Importance
Orchestrator Bruce Coughlin and Composer Stephen Flaherty

A Man Of No Importance
Tom Kirdahy

A Man Of No Importance
Tom Kirdahy

A Man Of No Importance
Tom Kirdahy and Mara Isaacs

A Man Of No Importance
Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham

A Man Of No Importance
A.J. Shively and Kate Abbruzzese

A Man Of No Importance
A.J. Shively and Kate Abbruzzese

A Man Of No Importance
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

A Man Of No Importance
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

A Man Of No Importance
Anthony Edwards

A Man Of No Importance
Janet Zarish and Anthony Edwards

A Man Of No Importance
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett

A Man Of No Importance
Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett

A Man Of No Importance
Grey Henson

A Man Of No Importance
Lee Harrington and Grey Henson

A Man Of No Importance
Jarrod Spector, Grey Henson and Kelli Barrett

A Man Of No Importance
Rachel Stern

A Man Of No Importance
Rachel Stern

A Man Of No Importance
Neil Costa and Lynn Ahrens

A Man Of No Importance
Trevor Hardwick and Stephen Flaherty

A Man Of No Importance
CSC Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson

A Man Of No Importance
CSC Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson and Zach Miller

A Man Of No Importance
Kate Abbruzzese, A.J. Shively, Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector

A Man Of No Importance
Gwyn Kirkbride and mother Mary Beth Peil

A Man Of No Importance
Kate Abbruzzese

A Man Of No Importance
Kate Abbruzzese

A Man Of No Importance
Dr. Gwen S. Korovin

A Man Of No Importance
Dr. Gwen S. Korovin

A Man Of No Importance
The Band of "Man of No Importance"




