Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

The Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy opened last night, December 19.

Dec. 20, 2022  

The Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy opened last night, December 19. Directed by Austin Pendleton, the play stars Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast on the red carpet below!

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



The Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy opened last night, December 19. Directed by Austin Pendleton, the play stars Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common.
