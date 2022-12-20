Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
The Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy opened last night, December 19. Directed by Austin Pendleton, the play stars Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast on the red carpet below!
City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colon, Common, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Michael Rispoli, Liza Colon-Zayas and Victor Almanzar
Common
Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colon, Common, Director Austin Pendleton, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Liza Colon-Zayas, Michael Rispoli, Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman and Victor Almanzar
Liza Colon-Zayas and Director Austin Pendleton
Liza Colon-Zayas, Elizabeth Canavan and Rosal Colon
Director Austin Pendleton and Elizabeth Canavan
Costume Designer Alexis Forte and Jonathan Groff
Omoye Assata Lynn and father Common
Liza Colon-Zayas, Director Austin Pendleton and Rosal Colon
Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colon, Common, Director Austin Pendleton, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Michael Rispoli, Liza Colon-Zayas and Victor Almanzar
