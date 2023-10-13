Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

The production will play a strictly limited 20-week engagement playing through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only. 

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 4 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are back onstage at the James Earl Jones Theatre for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers

Gutenberg! The Musical! officially opened on Thursday, October 12 in a strictly limited 20-week engagement playing through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only. 

See photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet below!

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Get an exclusive look at the red carpet interviews with the cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Hear what the stars had to say about the show in this behind-the-scenes video.

2
Photos: The Cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Gutenberg! The Musical! officially opened on Thursday, October 12 in a strictly limited 20-week engagement playing through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!

3
Video: Nathan Lane Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Nathan Lane Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

Nathan Lane made a surprise cameo during last night's opening night of Gutenberg! The Musical, appearing as Max Bialystock, the character he played in the musical The Producers.

4
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are back onstage at the James Earl Jones Theatre for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers. Read reviews for the production!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Gutenberg The Musical Cannot Read Mug Gutenberg The Musical Cannot Read Mug
Gutenberg The Musical 7th Ave Tote Gutenberg The Musical 7th Ave Tote
Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Quote Hoodie Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Quote Hoodie
Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Photo Tee Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Photo Tee

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: The Cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre RowPhotos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Photos: Tituss Burgess Takes First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL!Photos: Tituss Burgess Takes First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL!
Photos: Inside Opening Night of EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Off-BroadwayPhotos: Inside Opening Night of EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Off-Broadway

Videos

BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You