Photos: On The Red Carpet with the New York Pops Gala

Last night, the best of Broadway gathered at Carnegie Hall to join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 39th Birthday Gala, For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez.

Performers included: Samantha Barks, Josh Gad, Maggie Lakis, Rob McClure, Andrew Rannells, Patti Murin, Jennifer Barnhart, Kristen Bell, Jaime Camil, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Santino Fontana, Jordan Gelber, Nikki M. James, Mykal Kilgore, Caissie Levy, Rick Lyon and Betsy Wolfe.

Together, Kristen and Bobby Lopez have written music and lyrics for films including Disney's Frozen (for which they won an Academy Award and Grammy Award) and Pixar's Coco (for which they won a second Academy Award), as well as songs for the Marvel series WandaVision (Emmy Award win). Other major projects include the Broadway adaptation of Frozen and the motion picture Frozen 2. Their works with additional collaborators include the hit Broadway musicals Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, and In Transit.

In addition to its Music Honorees Kristen and Bobby Lopez, the Gala evening paid tribute to Corporate Honorees Nicola Heryet (Principal, Avison Young) and John Osborn (Chief Executive Officer of OMD USA); Legacy Honoree June Freemanzon, founding board member of The New York Pops; and and PopsEd Honoree Ron Schaefer (Founder and Director of French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Jelani Alladin



Honoree Ron Schaefer and family



Ron Schaefer



Aisha Jackson



Jelani Alladin and Aisha Jackson



Jelani Alladin and Jamie deRoy



Jamie deRoy



Nick Elliott, Cesar Ricci, Nicola M. Heryet, William T. Sullivan and Scott Lazar



Cesar Ricci, Nicola M. Heryet and William T. Sullivan



June Freemazon and Nicola M. Heryet



Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon, Nicola M. Herzet and Eric Gabbard



Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon and Eric Gabbard



Nicola M. Heryet, Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon, Eric Gabbard and Norm Lewis



Steven Reineke and Eric Gabbard



Steven Reineke, Eric Gabbard, Melanie Camp, Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon



Samantha Barks



Caissie Levy



Caissie Levy and David Reiser



Caissie Levy and Steven Reineke



Steven Reineke and Ron Schaefer



Nicola M Heryet and family



Ann Harada, Maggie Lakis, Rob McClure, Jordan Gelber, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon



Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis



Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis and Steven Reineke



Honoree John Osborn and Lesley Osborn



Patti Murin



Patti Murin and Colin Donnell



Rick Lyon



Jordan Gelber, Marsha Gelber and boys



Jessica Hershberg and Santino Fontana



Nikki M. James



Mykal Kilgore



Richard Kind



Kristen Lopez and Bobby Lopez



Steven Reineke, Kristen Lopez and Bobby Lopez



Craig Shemin and Stephanie D'Abruzzo



Jennifer Barnhart, Craig Shemin and Stephanie D'Abruzzo



Jennifer Barnhart and Stephanie D'Abruzzo



Betsy Wolfe



Betsy Wolfe and Adam Krauthamer



Betsy Wolfe and Steven Reineke



Jaime Camil



Jaime Camil and Steven Reineke



