Photos: On The Red Carpet with the New York Pops Gala

See Jelani Alladin, Samantha Barks, Caissie Levy and more!

Apr. 26, 2022  

Last night, the best of Broadway gathered at Carnegie Hall to join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 39th Birthday Gala, For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez.

Check out red carpet photos below!

Performers included: Samantha Barks, Josh Gad, Maggie Lakis, Rob McClure, Andrew Rannells, Patti Murin, Jennifer Barnhart, Kristen Bell, Jaime Camil, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Santino Fontana, Jordan Gelber, Nikki M. James, Mykal Kilgore, Caissie Levy, Rick Lyon and Betsy Wolfe.

Together, Kristen and Bobby Lopez have written music and lyrics for films including Disney's Frozen (for which they won an Academy Award and Grammy Award) and Pixar's Coco (for which they won a second Academy Award), as well as songs for the Marvel series WandaVision (Emmy Award win). Other major projects include the Broadway adaptation of Frozen and the motion picture Frozen 2. Their works with additional collaborators include the hit Broadway musicals Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, and In Transit.

In addition to its Music Honorees Kristen and Bobby Lopez, the Gala evening paid tribute to Corporate Honorees Nicola Heryet (Principal, Avison Young) and John Osborn (Chief Executive Officer of OMD USA); Legacy Honoree June Freemanzon, founding board member of The New York Pops; and and PopsEd Honoree Ron Schaefer (Founder and Director of French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jelani Alladin
Jelani Alladin

Honoree Ron Schaefer and family
Honoree Ron Schaefer and family

Ron Schaefer
Ron Schaefer

Aisha Jackson
Aisha Jackson

Aisha Jackson

Aisha Jackson

Jelani Alladin and Aisha Jackson
Jelani Alladin and Aisha Jackson

Jelani Alladin and Jamie deRoy
Jelani Alladin and Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy
Jamie deRoy

Photos: On The Red Carpet with the New York Pops Gala
Nick Elliott, Cesar Ricci, Nicola M. Heryet, William T. Sullivan and Scott Lazar

Cesar Ricci, Nicola M. Heryet and William T. Sullivan
Cesar Ricci, Nicola M. Heryet and William T. Sullivan

June Freemazon and Nicola M. Heryet
June Freemazon and Nicola M. Heryet

Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon, Nicola M. Herzet and Eric Gabbard
Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon, Nicola M. Herzet and Eric Gabbard

Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon and Eric Gabbard
Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon and Eric Gabbard

Nicola M. Heryet, Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon, Eric Gabbard and Norm Lewis
Nicola M. Heryet, Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon, Eric Gabbard and Norm Lewis

Steven Reineke and Eric Gabbard
Steven Reineke and Eric Gabbard

Steven Reineke, Eric Gabbard, Melanie Camp, Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon
Steven Reineke, Eric Gabbard, Melanie Camp, Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon

Samantha Barks
Samantha Barks

Samantha Barks
Samantha Barks

Caissie Levy
Caissie Levy

Caissie Levy
Caissie Levy

Caissie Levy and David Reiser
Caissie Levy and David Reiser

Caissie Levy and Steven Reineke
Caissie Levy and Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke and Ron Schaefer
Steven Reineke and Ron Schaefer

Nicola M Heryet and family
Nicola M Heryet and family

Photos: On The Red Carpet with the New York Pops Gala
Ann Harada, Maggie Lakis, Rob McClure, Jordan Gelber, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon

Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis
Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis

Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis
Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis

Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis and Steven Reineke
Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis and Steven Reineke

Honoree John Osborn and Lesley Osborn
Honoree John Osborn and Lesley Osborn

Patti Murin
Patti Murin

Patti Murin
Patti Murin

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell

Rick Lyon
Rick Lyon

Jordan Gelber, Marsha Gelber and boys
Jordan Gelber, Marsha Gelber and boys

Jessica Hershberg and Santino Fontana
Jessica Hershberg and Santino Fontana

Jessica Hershberg and Santino Fontana
Jessica Hershberg and Santino Fontana

Nikki M. James
Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James
Nikki M. James

Mykal Kilgore
Mykal Kilgore

Mykal Kilgore
Mykal Kilgore

Richard Kind
Richard Kind

Richard Kind
Richard Kind

Kristen Lopez and Bobby Lopez
Kristen Lopez and Bobby Lopez

Kristen Lopez and Bobby Lopez
Kristen Lopez and Bobby Lopez

Steven Reineke, Kristen Lopez and Bobby Lopez
Steven Reineke, Kristen Lopez and Bobby Lopez

Craig Shemin and Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Craig Shemin and Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Jennifer Barnhart, Craig Shemin and Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Jennifer Barnhart, Craig Shemin and Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Jennifer Barnhart, Craig Shemin and Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Jennifer Barnhart, Craig Shemin and Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Jennifer Barnhart and Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Jennifer Barnhart and Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Jennifer Barnhart and Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Jennifer Barnhart and Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe and Adam Krauthamer
Betsy Wolfe and Adam Krauthamer

Betsy Wolfe and Adam Krauthamer
Betsy Wolfe and Adam Krauthamer

Betsy Wolfe and Steven Reineke
Betsy Wolfe and Steven Reineke

Jaime Camil
Jaime Camil

Jaime Camil and Steven Reineke
Jaime Camil and Steven Reineke

Jaime Camil and Steven Reineke
Jaime Camil and Steven Reineke



