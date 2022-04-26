Photos: On The Red Carpet with the New York Pops Gala
See Jelani Alladin, Samantha Barks, Caissie Levy and more!
Last night, the best of Broadway gathered at Carnegie Hall to join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 39th Birthday Gala, For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez.
Check out red carpet photos below!
Performers included: Samantha Barks, Josh Gad, Maggie Lakis, Rob McClure, Andrew Rannells, Patti Murin, Jennifer Barnhart, Kristen Bell, Jaime Camil, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Santino Fontana, Jordan Gelber, Nikki M. James, Mykal Kilgore, Caissie Levy, Rick Lyon and Betsy Wolfe.
Together, Kristen and Bobby Lopez have written music and lyrics for films including Disney's Frozen (for which they won an Academy Award and Grammy Award) and Pixar's Coco (for which they won a second Academy Award), as well as songs for the Marvel series WandaVision (Emmy Award win). Other major projects include the Broadway adaptation of Frozen and the motion picture Frozen 2. Their works with additional collaborators include the hit Broadway musicals Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, and In Transit.
In addition to its Music Honorees Kristen and Bobby Lopez, the Gala evening paid tribute to Corporate Honorees Nicola Heryet (Principal, Avison Young) and John Osborn (Chief Executive Officer of OMD USA); Legacy Honoree June Freemanzon, founding board member of The New York Pops; and and PopsEd Honoree Ron Schaefer (Founder and Director of French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts).
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Honoree Ron Schaefer and family
Aisha Jackson
Jelani Alladin and Aisha Jackson
Jelani Alladin and Jamie deRoy
Nick Elliott, Cesar Ricci, Nicola M. Heryet, William T. Sullivan and Scott Lazar
Cesar Ricci, Nicola M. Heryet and William T. Sullivan
June Freemazon and Nicola M. Heryet
Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon, Nicola M. Herzet and Eric Gabbard
Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon and Eric Gabbard
Nicola M. Heryet, Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon, Eric Gabbard and Norm Lewis
Steven Reineke and Eric Gabbard
Steven Reineke, Eric Gabbard, Melanie Camp, Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon
Caissie Levy
Caissie Levy and David Reiser
Caissie Levy and Steven Reineke
Steven Reineke and Ron Schaefer
Nicola M Heryet and family
Ann Harada, Maggie Lakis, Rob McClure, Jordan Gelber, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyon
Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis and Steven Reineke
Honoree John Osborn and Lesley Osborn
Jordan Gelber, Marsha Gelber and boys
Jessica Hershberg and Santino Fontana
Steven Reineke, Kristen Lopez and Bobby Lopez
Craig Shemin and Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Jennifer Barnhart, Craig Shemin and Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Jennifer Barnhart, Craig Shemin and Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Jennifer Barnhart and Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Betsy Wolfe and Adam Krauthamer
Betsy Wolfe and Steven Reineke
Jaime Camil and Steven Reineke