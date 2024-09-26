Photos: Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and Taylor Trensch in SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED at BAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new musical Safety Not Guaranteed, inspired by Derek Connolly’s acclaimed indie film of the same name, is now in previews at the BAM Harvey Theater. The musical opens on October 3, for a strictly limited engagement through October 20, 2024. Get a first look at photos below!



Safety Not Guaranteed features music and lyrics by Guster’s Ryan Miller, in an exhilarating stage adaptation by Drama Desk Award winner Nick Blaemire (Glory Days, Space Dogs), directed by two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (Home, Farmhouse/Whorehouse). Miller, founding member and lead singer of the band Guster, wrote the score for the original film, which began his career as a film and television composer – he now adds theater composer to the list, with the world premiere of the stage musical.



The story follows Darius, a young journalist who sets out to make her name by digging into an outrageous classified ad seeking someone willing to travel back in time. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen) lead the cast as Darius and Kenneth, the roles played by Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass in the original film. They are joined in the cast by Ashley Pérez Flanagan as Liz, Pomme Koch as Jeff, Rohan Kymal as Arnau, and John-Michael Lyles as Tristan.

Safety Not Guaranteed features set design by the award-winning Krit Robinson, costume design is by the award-winning Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Obie award winner Reza Behjat, and composition and sound design by multi-Tony nominee Drew Levy. A