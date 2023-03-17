Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul Visits the Cast of PARADE

The Governor visited with the cast backstage following the performance!

Mar. 17, 2023  

The new Broadway production of Parade, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opened last night, March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul stopped by the show, and visited with the cast backstage following the performance. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Parade features a book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Platt and Diamond lead a 33-person cast that features Alex Joseph Grayson as 'Jim Conley,' Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as 'Governor Slaton,' Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin as 'Old Soldier/Judge Roan,' and Paul Alexander Nolan as 'Hugh Dorsey.' They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Britt Craig,' Kelli Barrett as 'Mrs. Phagan,' Courtnee Carter as 'Angela,' Eddie Cooper as 'Newt Lee,' Erin Rose Doyle as 'Mary Phagan,' Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano as 'Tom Watson,' Danielle Lee Greaves as 'Minnie McKnight,' Douglas Lyons as 'Riley,' and Jake Pedersen as 'Frankie Epps.'

Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Parade
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul poses with Composer Jason Robert Brown, Book Writer Alfred Uhry, Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond and the cast of "Parade"

Parade
Kelli Barrett, Micaela Diamond, Ben Platt and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

Parade
Kelli Barrett, Micaela Diamond, Ben Platt and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

Parade
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul poses with Composer Jason Robert Brown, Book Writer Alfred Uhry, Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond and the cast of "Parade"




Related Stories
Video: Jason Robert Brown Addresses The Crowd As PARADE Takes Its Opening Night Bows Photo
Video: Jason Robert Brown Addresses The Crowd As PARADE Takes Its Opening Night Bows
The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. As part of the opening night celebration, the show's Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown took to the stage to address the crowd. See full video of his remarks.
Video: See Highlights From PARADE On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & Mo Photo
Video: See Highlights From PARADE On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More
The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out a first look at the cast in action!
Reviews: PARADE Opens On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More Photo
Reviews: PARADE Opens On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More
The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Read reviews for the production!
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PARADE Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PARADE
The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight, March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Tune right here at 5:45pm ET as BroadwayWorld takes you to the red carpet!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Parade Unisex Over Pullover

Parade Unisex Over Pullover

Parade Logo Magnet

Parade Logo Magnet

Parade Unisex Shalom Tee

Parade Unisex Shalom Tee

Parade Logo Pin

Parade Logo Pin




From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photo: Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Visit SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway!Photo: Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Visit SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway!
March 15, 2023

Check out a photo of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton visiting Some Like It Hot on Broadway!
Photos: The Company of LIFE OF PI Meets the Press!Photos: The Company of LIFE OF PI Meets the Press!
March 15, 2023

See photos of the company of Life of Pi meeting the press!
Photos: The Company of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Meets the Press!Photos: The Company of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Meets the Press!
March 15, 2023

See photos of the company of DANCIN' meeting the press!
Photos: SUMMER, 1976's Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht Meet the PressPhotos: SUMMER, 1976's Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht Meet the Press
March 14, 2023

The cast and creative team of Summer, 1976 met the press yesterday ahead of its first preview set for next month! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos here!
Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison BallroomPhotos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
March 11, 2023

See photos from the New York ceremony of The 38th Annual Artios Awards, hosted by Amber Ruffin at the Edison Ballroom.
share