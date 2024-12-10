Photos: New MOANA Stage Musical Debuts on Disney Cruise Line

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This month, Disney Cruise Line officially debuted the Broadway-style stage show “Disney The Tale of Moana,” onboard the Disney Treasure.

With set design and music bursting with elements of Pacific Islands culture which inspires the classic coming-of-age tale, the innovative production immerses audiences in a transformational adventure across land and sea in the first stage adaptation inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

To create the incredible puppetry that brings some of the characters to life on stage, Disney Live Entertainment creative director of puppetry and articulation, Jeff Conover, teamed up with master puppet designer Michael Curry, whose creations are featured in Disney's Tony Award-winning musical "The Lion King" on Broadway.

Moana and Maui perform the song “Warrior Face” for the first time in the stage show when the demigod teaches Moana how to face her fears before entering the Realm of the Monsters to face Tamatoa. “Warrior Face” will join classic favorites from the Grammy-Award-winning soundtrack in the stage show, including “You’re Welcome,” “We Know The Way” and “How Far I’ll Go.”

“Disney The Tale of Moana” begins in the modern day on the fictional island of Motunui, in a set design filled with hints of brilliant cultures of the Pacific Islands that will appear throughout the show. The spirit of Gramma Tala, our narrator, will introduce her granddaughter, while through vibrant dance and songs in a mix of languages including Tuvaluan, Tokelauan and Samoan, we will learn how the ocean chooses young Moana for an incredible journey to restore the heart of Te Fiti. Take a look at new photos of the experience below!

Photo Credit: Matt Stroshane/Disney