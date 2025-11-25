Photos: Nederlander Executive Vice President Nick Scandalios Receive's Portrait at Sardi's

Scanalios is also Chairman of The Broadway League, on the Board of Trustees for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and Vice Chairman of Family Equality Council.
Nick Scandalios, the Executive Vice President of the Nederlander Organization, recently received a coveted portrait at Sardi's, with an unveiling for the piece taking place on November 21. BroadwayWorld was there for the big moment, and you can check out photos below!
Nick Scandalios is the Executive Vice President of the Nederlander Organization, one of the largest owners of legitimate theatres in the world, as well as one of the largest theatrical producing organizations in North America. He is the Chairman of The Broadway League and on the Board of Trustees for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Vice Chairman of Family Equality Council.
This year will mark his 25th anniversary with the Nederlander Organization. Nederlander owns or operates theatres in New York, NY; Los Angeles, CA; Chicago, IL; San Diego, CA; San Jose, CA; Riverside, CA; Tucson, AZ; North Charleston, SC; Durham, NC and London, England. The Nederlander Organization is currently represented on Broadway by the following productions: Relatively Speaking, Wicked, The Addams Family, Follies, Disney’s The Lion King, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess and the upcoming productions of Ghost, Evita, Newsies, and Jesus Christ Superstar.
James L. Nederlander, Nick Scandalios and Robert E. Wankel
Jordan Roth and Nick Scandalios
Kate Swezey-Scandalios, Nick Scandalios & Luke Swezey-Scandalios
Nick Scandalios and Max Klimavicius
Nick Scandalios and Max Klimavicius
Nick Scandalios and Max Klimavicius
Nick Scandalios and Robert E. Wankel
Luke Swezey-Scandalios, Kate Swezey-Scandalios and Nick Scandalios
Nick Scandalios and Family
Nick Scandalios, James L. Nederlander and Robert E. Wankel
Nick Scandalios, Margo McNabb Nederlander and James L. Nederlander
Nick Scandalios and Kevin McCollum
Tom Kirdahy and Nick Scandalios
Jason Laks, Jordan Roth, Nederlander Organization Executive Vice President Nick Scandalios and Charlotte St. Martin
Nick Scandalios and Mark Kaufman
Phil Birsh, Nick Scandalios and Alex Birsh
John Johnson and Nick Scandalios
Robert E. Wankel, Nick Scandalios and Lynn Wankel
Robert E. Wankel, Nick Scandalios and Jason Laks
Nick Scandalios and Alecia Parker
Robert Ahrens and Nick Scandalios
Robert E. Wankel, Nick Scandalios
Suzanne Tobak and Nick Scandalios
