Photos: Nederlander Executive Vice President Nick Scandalios Receive's Portrait at Sardi's

Nick Scandalios, the Executive Vice President of the Nederlander Organization, recently received a coveted portrait at Sardi's, with an unveiling for the piece taking place on November 21. BroadwayWorld was there for the big moment, and you can check out photos below!

Nick Scandalios is the Executive Vice President of the Nederlander Organization, one of the largest owners of legitimate theatres in the world, as well as one of the largest theatrical producing organizations in North America. He is the Chairman of The Broadway League and on the Board of Trustees for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Vice Chairman of Family Equality Council.

This year will mark his 25th anniversary with the Nederlander Organization. Nederlander owns or operates theatres in New York, NY; Los Angeles, CA; Chicago, IL; San Diego, CA; San Jose, CA; Riverside, CA; Tucson, AZ; North Charleston, SC; Durham, NC and London, England. The Nederlander Organization is currently represented on Broadway by the following productions: Relatively Speaking, Wicked, The Addams Family, Follies, Disney’s The Lion King, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess and the upcoming productions of Ghost, Evita, Newsies, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas