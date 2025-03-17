Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass recently paid a visit to fellow NSYNC member Joey Fatone during his run in & Juliet on Broadway. After the show they posed with members of the cast, including Fatone and Charli D'Amelio. Check out photos below!

Fatone will return to the show beginning Tuesday, April 22, 2025 and remain with the Broadway company of & Juliet through Thursday, July 31, 2025 at the Sondheim Theatre.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas