News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET

Fatone will return to the show beginning Tuesday, April 22, 2025 and remain with the Broadway company of & Juliet through Thursday, July 31, 2025.

By: Mar. 17, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass recently paid a visit to fellow NSYNC member Joey Fatone during his run in & Juliet on Broadway. After the show they posed with members of the cast, including Fatone and Charli D'Amelio. Check out photos below!

Fatone will return to the show beginning Tuesday, April 22, 2025 and remain with the Broadway company of & Juliet through Thursday, July 31, 2025 at the Sondheim Theatre.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. 

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe AmatoDaniel AssettaReese BrittsNicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige FarconMakai HernandezJoomin HwangKhailah JohnsonElsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. MaldonadoMackenzie MeadowsAlejandro MullerdahlbergAva NobleCassie SilvaDarien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass pose with Joey Fatone and The Cast of "&Juliet" on Broadway

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass pose with Joey Fatone and The Cast of "&Juliet" on Broadway

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass pose with Joey Fatone and The Cast of "&Juliet" on Broadway

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass pose with Joey Fatone and The Cast & Company of "&Juliet" on Broadway

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Joey Fatone, Jeannette Bayardelle, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chelsea Smith, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Haley Bennett and Dominic Fallacaro

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick, Maya Boyd, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Joey FatoneGabe Amato and Lance Bass

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Joey Fatone, Michael Iván Carrier, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Joey Fatone, Johnny Perlaza, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone Khailah Johnson and Lance Bass

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Eric Strauss

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Izabel Araujo, Chris Kirkpatrick, Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Karly Skladany and Lance Bass

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Lance Bass, Charli D'Amelio, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Lance Bass, Charli D'Amelio, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Daniel Assetta and Lance Bass

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Daniel J. Maldonado

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick, Alaina Ví Maderal, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Ava Noble, Romy Vuksan and Daniel J. Maldonado

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick, Cassie Silva, Mackenzie Meadows, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Jhailyn Paige Farcon

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass

Photos: NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass Visit Joey Fatone in & JULIET Image
Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass






Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos