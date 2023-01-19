Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway

Six is running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Just last month, the new queens of Broadway's Six took their first bows at the Lena Horne Theatre. Now they are checking in with BroadwayWorld!

The new cast of Six stars Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. Marilyn Caserta, Kristina Leopold and Aubrey Matalon have also joined Holli' Conway and Ayla Ciccone-Burton as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski




Related Stories
SIX Will Hold Open Casting Call in Nashville Next Month Photo
SIX Will Hold Open Casting Call in Nashville Next Month
Think you have what it takes to be one of the queens of Six? The musical will host an open casting call in Nashville next month! Learn more about how to attend here!
Video: Marlow & Moss Discuss SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Photo
Video: Marlow & Moss Discuss SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT
Watch SIX’s Tony Award winning duo, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, discuss SIX’s Original Broadway Cast Recording, SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT. In the video, Toby and Lucy discuss why they chose the album to be live. 
SIX to Hold Open Call for Future Broadway & Tour Replacements Photo
SIX to Hold Open Call for Future Broadway & Tour Replacements
An in-person open call for Six will be held in Boston at the Huntington Theatre on  Saturday, January 28th, 2023.
Photos: All New Queens Take the Stage in SIX on Broadway Photo
Photos: All New Queens Take the Stage in SIX on Broadway
All new production photos have been released, featuring the current Broadway cast of SIX , the Tony Award®-winning new musical by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St).  

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)


Up on the Marquee: FAT HAMUp on the Marquee: FAT HAM
January 19, 2023

Check out photos of the Broadway marquee for Fat Ham, which begins performances on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and officially opens on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre
Up on the Marquee: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIMEUp on the Marquee: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
January 19, 2023

Check out the new marquee for Broadway-Bound Once Upon a One More Time, which begins previews Saturday, May 13, 2023, and celebrates its opening night on Thursday, June 22, 2023, making it one of the first productions of the 2023/24 Broadway season.
Photos: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Honored at TCG GalaPhotos: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Honored at TCG Gala
January 10, 2023

  Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson were honored at  Theatre Communications Group (TCG)'s 2023 gala this past weekend. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
Up on the Marquee: PICTURES FROM HOMEUp on the Marquee: PICTURES FROM HOME
December 9, 2022

Pictures From Home will begin previews on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway and officially open on Thursday, February 9, 2023 for a strictly limited engagement. Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee!
Up on the Marquee: THE COLLABORATIONUp on the Marquee: THE COLLABORATION
December 8, 2022

Performances are underway for the Manhattan Theatre Club's production of The Collaboration. We have photos of the Broadway marquee at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
share