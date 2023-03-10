Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Meet the Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway

Peter Pan Goes Wrong will open at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on April 19, 2023.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Yesterday was a press day gone right! Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong will feature Bartley Booz as Dennis (March 17 - April 9), Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Jill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis (starting April 11), Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray, and Brenann Stacker.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong will begin performances on Friday, March 17th and open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Broadway for a limited 16 ½ week engagement.

This spring, brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, and original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Top Row (L-R) Stephen James Anthony, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Brenann Stacker, Greg Tannahill, Nancy Zamit, Chris Leask, Bianca Horn, Henry Shields, Ellie Morris, Producer Kevin McCollum, Henry Lewis Bottom Row (L-R) Fred Gray, Director Adam Meggido, Matthew Cavendish, Bartley Booz, Jonathan Sayer, Harry Kershaw

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Top Row (L-R) Stephen James Anthony, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Brenann Stacker, Greg Tannahill, Nancy Zamit, Chris Leask, Bianca Horn, Henry Shields, Ellie Morris, Producer Kevin McCollum, Henry Lewis Bottom Row (L-R) Fred Gray, Director Adam Meggido, Matthew Cavendish, Bartley Booz, Jonathan Sayer, Harry Kershaw

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Top Row (L-R) Stephen James Anthony, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Brenann Stacker, Greg Tannahill, Nancy Zamit, Chris Leask, Bianca Horn, Henry Shields, Ellie Morris, Producer Kevin McCollum, Henry Lewis Bottom Row (L-R) Fred Gray, Director Adam Meggido, Matthew Cavendish, Bartley Booz, Jonathan Sayer, Harry Kershaw

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Top Row (L-R) Stephen James Anthony, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Brenann Stacker, Greg Tannahill, Nancy Zamit, Chris Leask, Bianca Horn, Henry Shields, Ellie Morris, Producer Kevin McCollum, Henry Lewis Bottom Row (L-R) Fred Gray, Director Adam Meggido, Matthew Cavendish, Bartley Booz, Jonathan Sayer, Harry Kershaw

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Top Row (L-R) Bianca Horn, Fred Gray, Ellie Morris, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Greg Tannahill, Harry Kershaw, Stephen James Anthony, Nancy Zamit, Matthew Cavendish Bottom Row (L-R) Jonathan Sayer, Bartley Booz, Brenann Stacker, Henry Shields, Chris Leask, Henry Lewis

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Top Row (L-R) Bianca Horn, Fred Gray, Ellie Morris, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Greg Tannahill, Harry Kershaw, Stephen James Anthony, Nancy Zamit, Matthew Cavendish Bottom Row (L-R) Jonathan Sayer, Bartley Booz, Brenann Stacker, Henry Shields, Chris Leask, Henry Lewis

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Producer Kevin McCollum and Director Adam Meggido

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Lewis

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Lewis

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Shields

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Lewis

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Jonathan Sayer

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Producer Kevin McCollum

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Director Adam Meggido

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Matthew Cavendish

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Chris Leask

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Harry Kershaw

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Fred Gray

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Stephen James Anthony

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Ryan Vincent Anderson

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Nancy Zamit

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Greg Tannahill

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Brenann Stacker

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Bianca Horn

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Ellie Morris

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Bartley Booz

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Shields, Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Greg Tannahill, Nancy Zamit and Producer Kevin McCollum

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, Nancy Zamit, Greg Tannahill and Jonathan Sayer

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Signage at The Barrymore Theater




