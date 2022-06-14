Photos: Meet the Cast of TITANIQUE In New Nautical Portraits

Timed to the first performance tonight of TITANIQUE, the irresistibly funny and irreverent new musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, new portrait photos of the cast & creative team have been released.

Co-written by Tye Blue (Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour; "RuPaul's Drag Race" Assoc. Producer), Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special"), and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, "Charmed"), and directed by Blue, TITANIQUE begins previews of its strictly limited Off-Broadway engagement tonight, June 14, 2022, with an opening night set for June 23, 2022, and will run through September 25, 2022, at The Asylum Theatre (307 W 26th St.).

Leading the cast are the show's co-authors Mindelle as Céline Dion and Rousouli as Jack; alongside Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch (Footloose, Wicked) as Molly Brown, Ryan Duncan (Getting' the Band Back Together, Shrek) as Ruth, Alex Ellis (Catch Me If You Can, Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Rose, John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen) as Cal, and Jaye Alexander as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Donnie Hammond and Dimitri Moise round out the ensemble.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.



Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell, and the production features choreography by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl; Mr. Saturday Night; Little Shop). Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Clarissa Marie Ligon (Is This a Room/ Dana H.), and the Assistant Stage Manager is Rebecca Guskin.

Titanique's storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert - Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, as well as sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, which earned the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award and had BuzzFeed praising Titanique as "a hilarious spin on the Oscar-winning film" and "a musical you can't miss."

With "hysterical show-stopping musical numbers that had the audience on their feet...this 'musical shit show' is full of Céline Dion numbers and pop cultural references that bring joy and laughter!" On Logo Network, legendary Village Voice writer Michael Musto declared "You'll Love Titanique! The musicality is superb. This cast is as adept at belting Céline songs as they are at funny Carol-Burnett-Show-but-dirtier shtick. The sizzling Mindelle knows every Céline swoop-and the jokes never hit an iceberg either!" PopWrapped deemed the show "the top of your bucket list! Titanique is the Céline Dion parody musical you didn't know you needed...grab hold of a flotation device and get ready to meet the sassiest iceberg in musical theater history. All of the infamous moments from the movie are put on blast, and the vocal talents of the cast will blow you out of the water (and hopefully onto a lifeboat!)"

TITANIQUE is produced by Eva Price, James L. Nederlander, Diamond Dog Entertainment LLC, Benj Pasek, Blumenthal Performing Arts, Penny Rousouli, Jodi & Howard Tenenbaum, Philip Byron, Marcia Ellis, Iris Smith, and Stellar Live, Inc.

Tickets are available from $38-$98, visit www.titaniquemusical.com.