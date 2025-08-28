 tracker
Photos: Meet the Cast of THE OUTSIDERS National Tour

The tour will officially open on October 8 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

By: Aug. 28, 2025
Rehearsals are officially underway for the North American tour of The Outsiders, the Tony Award winning Best Musical. The tour will tech and launch at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY, before its official opening in Tulsa, OK, on Wednesday, October 8 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Leading the cast of The Outsiders are Nolan White as Ponyboy Curtis, Bonale Fambrini as Johnny Cade, Tyler Jordan Wesley as Dallas Winston, Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis, Corbin Drew Ross as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance, Jaydon Nget as Two-Bit, Mark Doyle as Bob, and Jackson Reagin as Paul. At certain performances, Jordan DeAndre Williams will play the role of Ponyboy.

The touring company also features Seth Ajani, Christian Arredondo, Brandon Borkowsky, Dante D’Antonio, Gina Gagliano, Hannah Jennens, Giuseppe Little, Sebastian Martinez, Justice Moore, Mekhi Payne, John Michael Peterson, Katie Riedel, Luke Sabracos, Johnathan Tanner, and Alyssa Villareal.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 



