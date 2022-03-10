Photos: Meet the Cast of Second Stage's TO MY GIRLS

Second Stage Theater will soon present JC Lee's world premiere comedy, To My Girls, directed by Stephen Brackett. TO MY GIRLS will begin previews on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 and officially open on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, The Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

The cast includes Bryan Batt ("Mad Men," Jeffrey), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody), Carman Lacivita (Marvin's Room), Maulik Pancholy (Grand Horizons), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Britton Smith (Be More Chill, Shuffle Along).

Is there anything more fabulous than Palm Springs after the end of the world? For one tight group of gay men, a post-pandemic getaway is the perfect chance to reunite, reclaim their time and replace the gloom with some gossip. But as soon as the drinks start pouring, truths start spilling and this chosen family quickly realizes the world has changed. In To My Girls, this group of friends navigate evolving friendships and set things straight...kind of.

Check out all-new portraits of the cast below!