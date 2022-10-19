Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Some Like It Hot
Click Here for More on Some Like It Hot

Photos: Meet the Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway

Some Like It Hot will open on December 11 at the Shubert Theatre.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Rehearsals are underway for Broadway's highly anticipated new musical comedy, Some Like It Hot! As previously announced, the company will be led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, with Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams

Some Like It Hot will begin performances on Broadway this fall on Tuesday, November 1 and officially open Sunday, December 11 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski




Related Stories

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)


Photos: Meet the Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT on BroadwayPhotos: Meet the Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway
October 19, 2022

Rehearsals are underway for Broadway's highly anticipated new musical comedy, Some Like It Hot!  The cast just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there for the big day. Check out photos!
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Second Stage's Fall Gala, With Michael Urie, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brittney Mack, and More!Photos: On the Red Carpet at Second Stage's Fall Gala, With Michael Urie, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brittney Mack, and More!
October 18, 2022

Second Stage Theater' held itsFall Gala honoring Second Stage Board Chair Terry Lindsay and her husband, bob lindsay, Co-Founder and Chairman of Lindsay Goldberg, on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 583 Park Avenue. Check out photos!
Up on the Marquee: WALKING WITH GHOSTSUp on the Marquee: WALKING WITH GHOSTS
October 13, 2022

Internationally renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne will return to Broadway in his acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts, adapted from his best-selling memoir of the same name.
Up on the Marquee: A CHRISTMAS CAROLUp on the Marquee: A CHRISTMAS CAROL
October 13, 2022

Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will be coming to Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre.
Up on the Marquee: AIN'T NO MO'Up on the Marquee: AIN'T NO MO'
October 13, 2022

Ain't No Mo' will soon arrive on Broadway, playing at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St) beginning on Thursday, November 3 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, December 1.